 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Big Ten presidents and chancellors voted 11-3 to postpone fall football season
View Comments
topical alert featured

Big Ten presidents and chancellors voted 11-3 to postpone fall football season

{{featured_button_text}}
Big Ten Schedule Football

A report Friday morning suggested Big Ten coaches have a plan that would include starting the football season at Thanksgiving.

 Associated Press file photo

The lawsuit filed by Nebraska football players against the Big Ten last week has yielded at least one concrete answer so far. 

The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted 11-3 to postpone the league's fall football season, according to a response filed in Lancaster County Court on Monday afternoon. 

In a statement from the league circulated by several outlets, the conference confirmed the tally of its vote but did not say which schools voted which way. It's the first time the league has said categorically what the vote among the conference's decision-making body was before it announced the decision to postpone on Aug. 11.

Nebraska voted against the postponement, and it's believed the other two schools that did the same are Iowa and Ohio State. 

The Monday court filing came as part of a response to a motion from the plaintiffs to expedite the discovery period to five days. The Big Ten opposed that motion in its Monday response and outlined its rationale.

"The response demonstrates that the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C): 1) voted to postpone the fall sports season; 2) reached an 11-3 decision which far exceeds the 60% threshold required by the Big Ten's By-Laws; and 3) based its decision on multiple factors including the medical advice and counsel of the Big Ten Task for For Emerging Infections Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee.

"The facts are clear that there was indeed a vote that far exceeded the 60% threshold, and the decision by the COP/C was based on the input of several medical and infectious disease experts in the best interest of the health and wellness of student-athletes and the surrounding communities among 14 member institutions." 

It's no surprise the vote was lopsided. UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said last week that the decision was made by "an overwhelming consensus." 

In Judge Susan Strong's court on Thursday, Minneapolis-based attorney Andrew Luger said the Big Ten could prove a vote happened and that would essentially, in his mind, stop the case in its tracks. 

"You only have a right to discovery, any discovery, if you actually have a recognizable claim," Luger said. "... These are very, very weak claims that are not supported by the law." 

The Big Ten and school administrators had not been willing to provide a solid number before the NU players filed a suit against the league last week asking for documentation and, ultimately, a reversal of the postponement. 

It's unclear at this point how much more of a look at the process the conference will be willing to provide in court. As of Monday evening, nothing regarding the case is on Strong's court calendar for Tuesday. Attorneys for the players last week indicated that they planned to respond to the Big Ten's filing by Tuesday morning. 

This story will be updated. 

Reports: Thanksgiving start among options for Big Ten football
Big Ten has not responded to Husker football parents' demand letter

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Vedral discusses making his first career start at Nebraska

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News