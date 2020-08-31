Big Ten presidents and chancellors voted 11-3 to postpone fall football season

"The facts are clear that there was indeed a vote that far exceeded the 60% threshold, and the decision by the COP/C was based on the input of several medical and infectious disease experts in the best interest of the health and wellness of student-athletes and the surrounding communities among 14 member institutions."

It's no surprise the vote was lopsided. UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said last week that the decision was made by "an overwhelming consensus."

In Judge Susan Strong's court on Thursday, Minneapolis-based attorney Andrew Luger said the Big Ten could prove a vote happened and that would essentially, in his mind, stop the case in its tracks.

"You only have a right to discovery, any discovery, if you actually have a recognizable claim," Luger said. "... These are very, very weak claims that are not supported by the law."

The Big Ten and school administrators had not been willing to provide a solid number before the NU players filed a suit against the league last week asking for documentation and, ultimately, a reversal of the postponement.