Big Ten presidents and chancellors voted 11-3 to postpone fall football season

The lawsuit filed by Nebraska football players against the Big Ten last week has yielded at least one concrete answer so far.
The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted 11-3 to postpone the league's fall football season, according to a response filed in Lancaster County Court on Monday afternoon.
In a statement from the league circulated by several outlets, the conference confirmed the tally of its vote but did not say which schools voted which way. It's the first time the league has said categorically what the vote among the conference's decision-making body was before it announced the decision to postpone on Aug. 11.
Nebraska voted against the postponement, and it's believed the other two schools that did the same are Iowa and Ohio State.
The Monday court filing came as part of a response to a motion from the plaintiffs to expedite the discovery period to five days. The Big Ten opposed that motion in its Monday response and outlined its rationale.
"The response demonstrates that the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C): 1) voted to postpone the fall sports season; 2) reached an 11-3 decision which far exceeds the 60% threshold required by the Big Ten's By-Laws; and 3) based its decision on multiple factors including the medical advice and counsel of the Big Ten Task for For Emerging Infections Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee.
"The facts are clear that there was indeed a vote that far exceeded the 60% threshold, and the decision by the COP/C was based on the input of several medical and infectious disease experts in the best interest of the health and wellness of student-athletes and the surrounding communities among 14 member institutions."
It's no surprise the vote was lopsided. UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said last week that the decision was made by "an overwhelming consensus."
In Judge Susan Strong's court on Thursday, Minneapolis-based attorney Andrew Luger said the Big Ten could prove a vote happened and that would essentially, in his mind, stop the case in its tracks.
"You only have a right to discovery, any discovery, if you actually have a recognizable claim," Luger said. "... These are very, very weak claims that are not supported by the law."
The Big Ten and school administrators had not been willing to provide a solid number before the NU players filed a suit against the league last week asking for documentation and, ultimately, a reversal of the postponement.
It's unclear at this point how much more of a look at the process the conference will be willing to provide in court. As of Monday evening, nothing regarding the case is on Strong's court calendar for Tuesday. Attorneys for the players last week indicated that they planned to respond to the Big Ten's filing by Tuesday morning.
This story will be updated.
Omar Manning, Nebraska WR
smh— “BOOBIE” (@TheOmarManning) August 11, 2020
Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska DB
Wow.— Cam Juice🧃™️ (@CamTaylorBritt5) August 11, 2020
Luke Gifford, former Nebraska LB
I’d do anything to strap it up and play for @coach_frost one more time. That’s the type of man you want running your team and representing your state! #GBR— Luke Gifford (@luke_gifford) August 11, 2020
Cade Mueller, Nebraska long snapper
Honestly, if we did a red vs. white scrimmage every week for the fall I wouldn’t care...I just want to play— Cade Mueller (@CadeMueller55) August 11, 2020
Latrell Neville, Nebraska commit
sooooo what does that mean for us early enrollees??? https://t.co/vjZIgJPhqm— S E V E N (@LatrellNeville7) August 11, 2020
William Przystup, Nebraska P
Sad day for big10 https://t.co/u82igOA823— William Przystup (@WPrzystup) August 11, 2020
Niko Cooper, Nebraska OLB
IT DONT STOP !!!!!! https://t.co/h2f8dbxfTm— .N 🗡 K O (@nikocooper_9) August 11, 2020
Zach Weinmaster, Nebraska RB
one thing, then the opposite. do better @bigten https://t.co/dz2DIsCdob— wein (@zach_wein_21) August 11, 2020
Joel Klatt, Fox Sports
I believe that these players deserve to see the medical evidence that drove this decision...how and why is it different from what other conferences are hearing?— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) August 11, 2020
Justin Fields, Ohio State QB
Smh..— Justin Fields (@justnfields) August 11, 2020
Nouredin Nouili, Nebraska OL
August 11, 2020
Tim Brando, Fox Sports
Nebraska and the @Big12Conference door may in fact be opening.— Tim Brando (@TimBrando) August 11, 2020
Jeremiah Sirles, Former Nebraska OL
#LetThemPlay https://t.co/uqsCP5n0D9— Jeremiah Sirles (@Sirles71_HSKR) August 11, 2020
Noah Stafursky. Nebraska OL
This is a cowardly move. The guys behind the desks make a anti player move yet again. When do we get a voice? Why is it just “well let’s try” when it comes to school and work? We want to play and we want to play in the fall. #LetUsPlay pic.twitter.com/UhIqMLrg1y— Noah Stafursky (@noahdukes19) August 11, 2020
Adam Kramer, Bleacher Report
They released a schedule like seven hours ago. To postpone that quickly after the fact is truly a shocking lack of vision and clearly massive communication issues.— Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) August 11, 2020
Steven M. Sipple, Lincoln Journal Star
Incredible news. https://t.co/I3Hbersf6p— Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) August 11, 2020
Clay Travis, Outkick
The Big Ten is a disaster. And spring isn’t happening. Feel bad for Big Ten fans.— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 11, 2020
Matt Schick, ESPN
Hard to fathom what is happening. I feel so bad for the players, many of whom build their lives and futures around the game. So brutal. 2020 can go jump off a cliff.— Matt Schick (@ESPN_Schick) August 11, 2020
Benjamin Allbright, KOA Colorado
Nebraska has entered the transfer portal.— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) August 11, 2020
Marty Smith, ESPN
A staff member from a prominent Big 10 program just told me he is "pissed. Sad. Speechless. Shocked. All mixed into one." Says the players are devastated.— Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) August 11, 2020
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!