Big Ten postponing football, other fall sports; NU leaders say they are 'very disappointed' in decision

The school said it would have no further comment Tuesday.

The decision comes one day after Frost and three other Big Ten coaches went public with their desire to play football this fall and less than a week after the Big Ten announced its 10-game, conference-only fall schedule.

Green was Nebraska’s representative on the President’s Council and was on the call Tuesday. Frost on Monday made it clear that the Nebraska leadership group was unanimously in favor of moving forward with a season this fall.

“To make a commitment to play like we want to and are doing here at Nebraska, you have to have everybody aligned,” Frost said. “I think all the people that I talk to, that are involved in making this decision, believe the same thing I do. The best thing for our state, the best thing for our community, our university, our Athletic Department, football team and the health and well-being of our student athletes is to play and keep an environment where we can protect.”

On BTN, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said he first heard that the league might be moving toward a decision like this on Saturday.