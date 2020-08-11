Big Ten postponing football, all fall sports; spring season a 'possibility'

Scott Frost said Monday he thinks his team could be ready to play in a week.
Nebraska and the rest of the Big Ten is going to have to wait a lot longer than that.
The Big Ten confirmed Tuesday afternoon that it is postponing all fall sports, including football. The league said in a statement that moving football or other fall sports to the spring remains, "a possibility."
"When you look at this decision, we just believe collectively that there's too much uncertainty at this point in time in our country to encourage our student-athletes to participate in fall sports," Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said during a Big Ten Network interview after the announcement.
The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors had a meeting Tuesday morning, which appears to have led to the final call.
“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” Warren said in a statement Tuesday. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.
“We know how significant the student-athlete experience can be in shaping the future of the talented young women and men who compete in the Big Ten Conference. Although that knowledge made this a painstaking decision, it did not make it difficult. While I know our decision today will be disappointing in many ways for our thousands of student-athletes and their families, I am heartened and inspired by their resilience, their insightful and discerning thoughts, and their participation through our conversations to this point. Everyone associated with the Big Ten Conference and its member institutions is committed to getting everyone back to competition as soon as it is safe to do so.”
Nebraska leadership took a strong stance against the decision in a statement on behalf of Frost, Green, athletic director Bill Moos and NU president Ted Carter.
“We are very disappointed in the decision by the Big Ten Conference to postpone the fall football season, as we have been and continue to be ready to play. Safety comes first. Based on the conversations with our medical experts, we continue to strongly believe the absolute safest place for our student athletes is within the rigorous safety protocols, testing procedures, and the structure and support provided by Husker Athletics.
"We will continue to consult with medical experts and evaluate the situation as it emerges. We hope it may be possible for our student athletes to have the opportunity to compete.”
The school said it would have no further comment Tuesday.
The decision comes one day after Frost and three other Big Ten coaches went public with their desire to play football this fall as rumors swirled about Warren and the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors were willing to continue on a path toward competition next month.
The delay to the spring comes less than a week ago that the Big Ten announced its 10-game, conference only schedule with a slated Sept. 5 start date and touted the setup’s flexibility.
Scott Frost says the university is committed to playing a season even if the league cancels.
“If something were to happen where we didn’t start on Sept. 5, we have the flexibility to start on Sept. 12 or 19 and because we have those open dates throughout the schedule and on the back end, we would be able to collapse some of those early dates to a later date,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said last week when the schedule was first announced.
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green was Nebraska’s representative on the President’s Council and was on the call Tuesday. Frost on Monday made it clear that the Nebraska leadership group was unanimously in favor of moving forward with a season this fall.
“To make a commitment to play like we want to and are doing here at Nebraska, you have to have everybody aligned,” Frost said. “I think all the people that I talk to, that are involved in making this decision, believe the same thing I do. The best thing for our state, the best thing for our community, our university, our athletic department, football team and the health and well-being of our student athletes is to play and keep an environment where we can protect.”
Even still, there were clearly divides among the Big Ten’s members about how best to proceed. Though the leadership group along with Warren are ultimately responsible for making decisions, they have also sought input from medical staffs at each school, athletic directors, coaches and players, too.
Frost said the coaches calls he’s been on have been unanimous in support.
“Every coach says that they want to play. I think every school is in a little bit of a different situation from political environment to the shape of their student athletes, how quickly they got them back. Everybody’s in a little bit of a different situation,” he said. “But people need to understand the carnage and aftermath of what college athletics looks like if we don’t play. This isn’t as simple as canceling a Little League game and picking up and playing next Saturday.”
At least some of the other Power Five conferences are pushing on toward playing. The SEC, which delayed it start to Sept. 26 from the time it first announced a schedule last month, is among them. Commissioner Greg Sankey said on the Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday morning, “Our medical advisory group has said, ‘Yes, we can continue to go forward.’ Should that advice change, that would certainly be a stopping point."
The ACC also continues to advance toward playing, with a slated start of mid-September, and the Big-12 does, as well. The Pac-12 looks less certain, and leadership was reportedly set to meet Tuesday to continue discussing options.
This story will be updated.
