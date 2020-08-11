Big Ten postponing football, all fall sports; spring season a 'possibility'

The school said it would have no further comment Tuesday.

The decision comes one day after Frost and three other Big Ten coaches went public with their desire to play football this fall as rumors swirled about Warren and the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors were willing to continue on a path toward competition next month.

The delay to the spring comes less than a week ago that the Big Ten announced its 10-game, conference only schedule with a slated Sept. 5 start date and touted the setup’s flexibility.

“If something were to happen where we didn’t start on Sept. 5, we have the flexibility to start on Sept. 12 or 19 and because we have those open dates throughout the schedule and on the back end, we would be able to collapse some of those early dates to a later date,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said last week when the schedule was first announced.

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green was Nebraska’s representative on the President’s Council and was on the call Tuesday. Frost on Monday made it clear that the Nebraska leadership group was unanimously in favor of moving forward with a season this fall.