Big Ten Media Days: Warren talks conference realignment; has 'no regrets' about how Big Ten handled '20 season

Some other notes from Warren:

* The Big Ten was among the conferences to initially cancel the 2020 college football season before reviving it more than a month later. Warren drew a lot of criticism over the decision, especially from within Nebraska.

Warren said he has no regrets about how the Big Ten navigated through it.

"Quite naturally we all look back over our lives and are there things that we wished that would have done maybe done a little bit differently?," Warren said. "But if I had the chance to do it all over last year, I would make the same decisions that we made."

Warren admitted, communication between the Big Ten and its schools was not perfect and could have been cleaner. But that has improved, he added.

"All in all, as I look back last year was a year of gratitude," he said. "It was a very, very complicated time in our lives."

* The Big Ten continues to work on finalizing COVID-19 procedures for the upcoming athletics season, including how to handle forfeits.