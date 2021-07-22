Big Ten Media Days: The argument for Week 0 at Illinois being Nebraska's most important game of the season

So there shouldn't be any need for Frost to tack a motivational poster on the wall of the Nebraska locker room.

"I'm not into sloganeering," Frost said, sending the assembled media scrambling for their dictionaries (yes, it's a word). "If my guys need them to motivate them every day, I've probably got the wrong players."

The time will come soon enough whether Nebraska's actions can match its words. Win or lose, there will be 11 more chances for the Huskers to prove their worth in 2021. But rarely has a game among bottom-half divisional teams carried so much weight.

"The one thing we need is momentum right now. There's so many good things that are happening in our program," Frost said. "These kids deserve a little wind under their wings, and that first game's going to be an opportunity for us against a Big Ten opponent. So that really is a big game."

Frost, like most coaches, has made a habit of trying not to put one game above another. He balanced his comments Thursday, saying one game "isn't going to catapult or sink us."