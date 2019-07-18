Illinois (Lovie Smith)
Summer adversity: Smith said defensive end Bobby Roundtree has a long road ahead. Roundtree was hospitalized in Florida after surgery for a severe spinal injury suffered in a May 18 swimming accident.
Roundtree, who led the Illini with 7½ sacks last year, will not play this upcoming season and Illinois is planning a fundraiser opportunity for the Aug. 31 opener against Akron.
They said it: "Year 4, when we first got here, we knew there were some challenging things that we had to take care of, and we attacked it. We went to work right away. We overhauled our football program. We have a lot of new players. Recruiting has gone well. A few years ago we had 15 freshman that started. Those guys are juniors now and are running our football team, and that's a good thing." -- Smith.
Michigan State (Mark Dantonio)
Lewerke is the guy: Michigan State does not have a quarterback controversy, according to Dantonio. Brian Lewerke is the Spartans' No. 1 quarterback, and redshirt sophomore Rocky Lombardi is No. 2.
Lewerke, who threw for more than 2,500 yards as a sophomore, was slowed by injuries last year, and that opened the door for Lombardi, who started nine games.
"I expect great things from (Lewerke) and I expect him to return to his sophomore status," Dantonio said.
They said it: "We bring back a defense, the top 10 in the country in, I think, five different categories. So we're excited about that opportunity, and that's the reason I brought four defensive players here with us this weekend here, because of the value that has been placed on defense this past year and really the results, what they've been able to do." -- Dantonio.
Tom Allen (Indiana)
Playing two quarterbacks?: Allen wants a clear-cut No. 1 quarterback when the Hoosiers open the season.
Peyton Ramsey has played in 21 games, started 16 games and has thrown for 4,127 yards and a program-record 65.8% completion rate.
But in comes Jack Tuttle, a midyear transfer from Utah, who was a highly touted recruit out of high school.
"That's something that we will unfold throughout fall camp, and we'll make a decision before Game 1," Allen said.
They said it: "Well, we're not running split back veer or the triple option under center, so I don't think it's going to be dramatically different than it has been in the past. You'll have some core principles that will be the same." -- Allen, on new offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer and how the offense will be different.
Minnesota (P.J. Fleck)
Momentum rush: Nebraska wasn't the only Big Ten playing its best football at the end of the year last season. Minnesota also found a switch, winning four of its final six games, including a 34-10 win against Georgia Tech in the Quick Lane Bowl.
A midseason change at defensive coordinator helped spark that. Fleck also nodded to eight freshmen starting at various points last year.
They said it: "With all due respect, I think the West has gotten a lot better. You look at the coaches who have been hired. I mean, Scott Frost at Nebraska and seeing what they're doing in recruiting right now and the elevation of that program instantly, you can just feel that coming as well, as I'm sure a lot of the reporters and you guys have seen." -- Fleck.
Maryland (Michael Locksley)
Dream job: Locksley was one of two first-year head coaches to take the podium Thursday, the other being Ohio State's Ryan Day.
Though he wasn't a head coach, Locksley was in a good spot last year, serving as the offensive coordinator at Alabama.
"Anyone who knows me knows from the time I got into this business 27 years ago, the Maryland football job was the job I coveted," the Washington, D.C. native said. "I've said this before, and I'm going to keep saying it: This is a dream come true for my family, and I am able to come home and coach the university that I grew up rooting for as a kid."
They said it: "I love the term "Success leaves clues," and "Don't waste a failure," and I'm going to take all the clues learned at Alabama, implement them, have our players learn the behaviors and habits to be not result-oriented but to be process-oriented. And if we can focus on learning and having those types of habits and behaviors, I see Maryland being able to reach the success that we all want." -- Locksley.
Ohio State (Ryan Day)
Talking QBs: For the first time in a long time, there are questions about where Ohio State will be at the end of the season.
But also, who will play quarterback?
We're betting on Georgia transfer Justin Fields, who is immediately eligible. But Buckeye Nation saw an uneven showing from the QB in the spring game and Gunnar Hoak, a Kentucky transfer, is in Columbus to push Fields.
"It's an interesting situation," Day said. "Whoever is playing in that first game, (it) will be the first time. Justin and Gunnar are going to compete like heck to go win the job. At the end of the day, it's going to come down to who can play the game."
They said it: "I think people read it. I think our guys read it. I think our guys read it, they see it. Especially with social media, it's more available than ever. But, again, that's not something that we focus on." -- Day, on the public perception that Michigan is the team to beat this year in the Big Ten East.
