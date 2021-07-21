Big Ten Media Days primer: Frost and Alberts will be there. What are some other storylines to watch in Indy

Five Husker storylines for Indy

Alberts will be there: He is expected to be in Indianapolis, where he spent the entirety of his three-year NFL career after being picked fifth overall by the Colts in 1994. There will be questions, not about his playing days, but about his head football coach and the program that is 12-20 over the past three seasons. Has he already met with Frost? What are his expectations for the upcoming season? And what kind of presence will the former All-America linebacker carry at one of the league’s flagship events?

Nebraska’s relationship with the league: As you may recall, it’s not great. Especially after last fall’s drama over whether or not NU would attempt to go rogue and play as an independent before the Big Ten reversed course and decided to play football. There was that pesky little lawsuit filed by the parents of Husker players as well, and NU being handed an undesirable schedule when the league finally did play.