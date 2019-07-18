Year 2 at Big Ten Media Days was a little more adventurous than Year 1 for Scott Frost.
Thursday morning's flight carrying Frost and the Husker representatives was diverted to Peoria, Illinois, because of thunderstorms. They reached Gary, Indiana, got in a car and zipped to downtown Chicago.
Year 2 also brings more buzz for the Nebraska football team. The Huskers were predicted to win the Big Ten West Division in a media poll.
There will be comparisons to Year 2 at UCF for Frost and his staff. The second-year Husker coach said he will leave that to the media.
"Those two teams have nothing to do with one another, and I'm never going to make comparisons," Frost said. "I don't think our kids feel pressure. I think they're excited to play.
At any rate, Frost expects the Huskers to take a step forward this year. He sees a big improvement in strength and conditioning.
"It's fun to go down to the weight room and see what our guys are doing," he said. "We were really starting at go (when we arrived). To look now and see what our guys are doing in the weight room ... they look completely different.
"We're better. We're better than we were a year ago. The rest we'll have to earn."
