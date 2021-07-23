Big Ten Media Days: Driving Frost's and player's motors for 2021? The return of fans at Memorial Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS — Ben Stille made a good comparison, while at the same time maybe throwing a little shade at a few of his teammates.
"It was more like playing in a high school state championship game in Memorial Stadium," Stille said, before a grin crept across his face. "So from that aspect I guess I had a little more experience than some guys on the team."
Stille was talking about competing in high major college football in a largely empty Memorial Stadium last season as the COVID-19 pandemic kept all but family members outside the walls of Big Ten stadiums around the country.
It wasn't all that much fun for anybody, other than those who prefer to watch the games from their couch. Especially when there are fewer fans in the stands than there were for the 2013 and 2014 Class C-1 state championship games Stille played in for Ashland-Greenwood before matriculating to Lincoln.
"I thought home games last year were almost a disadvantage for us," NU coach Scott Frost said during Big Ten Media Days. "Because we're so used to the Sea of Red, and the fans, and the energy, and it was almost depressing going out on the field with nobody in there."
Nebraska lost two of its three home games last season, one to an Illinois team that won twice all season and another to a Minnesota outfit that was missing more than 30 players because of COVID-19 protocols and had its two previous games canceled.
The only victory on the Memorial Stadium turf was a 30-23 nail-biter over a Penn State team that was in the midst of a 0-5 start to the season. NU's fourth home game, of course, was canceled when Wisconsin went into COVID-19 protocol in the second week of the contracted season.
So yeah, go ahead and consider those home games duds all the way around.
"It almost drained our energy. Because it was always there, and provided for us, and the kids were used to that," Frost said. "We've got the best fans in the country. … Hopefully we give them a lot to cheer about."
Stille, who admitted he's "not necessarily the most sentimental-type person," said while the lack of fans was noticeable, it didn't change the effort he put in to every game.
"Personally, I don't think it had any effect on me. I played some of my best football last year with no fans," Stille said. "But definitely it was interesting. It was an adjustment you had to get used to."
While Stille was fine without the noise, others had a bigger thirst for it. Senior defensive back Deontai Williams, often on an island in the defensive backfield because of the position he plays, missed the opportunity to put on a show for the home fans.
"It was a weird year," Williams said. "Everything was weird to me. A guy like me, I love fans in the crowd. It makes me get more involved in the game.
"Without the fans, it was like a practice. It was kind of hard for me. But this year will be more normal."
It remains to be seen what the new normal will look like. Nebraska recently began selling three-game ticket packs earlier this summer, and athletic director Trev Alberts admitted Thursday the program has some work to do to keep the nation's longest sellout streak going.
Still, any number is better than zero.
A full Memorial Stadium, Williams said, can give the team a "big advantage because the crowd's always going to be sold out."
"It discourages the offense," he said. "It’s going to help big time."
