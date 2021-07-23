Big Ten Media Days: Driving Frost's and player's motors for 2021? The return of fans at Memorial Stadium

The only victory on the Memorial Stadium turf was a 30-23 nail-biter over a Penn State team that was in the midst of a 0-5 start to the season. NU's fourth home game, of course, was canceled when Wisconsin went into COVID-19 protocol in the second week of the contracted season.

So yeah, go ahead and consider those home games duds all the way around.

"It almost drained our energy. Because it was always there, and provided for us, and the kids were used to that," Frost said. "We've got the best fans in the country. … Hopefully we give them a lot to cheer about."

Stille, who admitted he's "not necessarily the most sentimental-type person," said while the lack of fans was noticeable, it didn't change the effort he put in to every game.

"Personally, I don't think it had any effect on me. I played some of my best football last year with no fans," Stille said. "But definitely it was interesting. It was an adjustment you had to get used to."

While Stille was fine without the noise, others had a bigger thirst for it. Senior defensive back Deontai Williams, often on an island in the defensive backfield because of the position he plays, missed the opportunity to put on a show for the home fans.