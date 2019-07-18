{{featured_button_text}}
Big Ten Media Days Football

Nebraska coach Scott Frost speaks during the 2018 Big Ten Media Days in Chicago.

 ANNIE RICE, Associated Press file photo

We're close. Nebraska's Aug. 30 home opener against South Alabama is fast approaching. Fall camp will begin Aug. 2.

But first, there's Big Ten Media Days. It's the warm-up before kickoff.

Scott Frost and the Huskers are in Chicago on Thursday, and there's a lot of preseason buzz surrounding Year 2 for NU.

Check back here throughout Big Ten Media Days, as we provide you up-to-date coverage.

Thursday's press conference schedule

11:15 a.m.: Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany

Noon: Scott Frost, Nebraska

12:15 p.m.: Lovie Smith, Illinois

12:30 p.m.: Mark Dantonio, Michigan State

12:45 p.m.: Tom Allen, Indiana

1 p.m.: P.J. Fleck, Minnesota

1:15 p.m.: Michael Locksley, Maryland

1:30 p.m.: Ryan Day, Ohio State

Note: Coaches and player representatives will meet with media between 2-5:30 p.m.

Watching it on TV

BTN will air more than 14 hours of programming from Chicago, including the press conferences. BTN also will have coaches and players visit the BTN studio for BTN Live: Football Media Day Special.

10:22 a.m. update: The Nebraska contingent had travel issues getting to Chicago on Thursday morning. The original flight from Lincoln to Chicago-Midway was diverted to Peoria, Illinois due to storms in the Chicago area that caused major delays at both Midway and O'Hare. 

As of 10:20 a.m., the contingent was scheduled to fly from Peoria to Gary, Indiana and then make the relatively short drive into the city. That would potentially still get them downtown in time for Frost's slated 12 p.m. news conference. 

