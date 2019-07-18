We're close. Nebraska's Aug. 31 home opener against South Alabama is fast approaching. Fall camp will begin Aug. 2.
But first, there's Big Ten Media Days. It's the warm-up before kickoff.
Scott Frost and the Huskers are in Chicago on Thursday, and there's a lot of preseason buzz surrounding Year 2 for NU.
Check back here throughout Big Ten Media Days, as we provide you up-to-date coverage.
Chicago chatter
11:15 a.m.: The Nebraska contingent had travel issues getting to Chicago on Thursday morning. The original flight from Lincoln to Chicago-Midway was diverted to Peoria, Illinois, due to storms in the Chicago area that caused major delays at both Midway and O'Hare.
The contingent flew from Peoria to Gary, Indiana, and landed shortly before 11 a.m. That would potentially still get them downtown in time for Frost's slated noon news conference. If they are not here right at noon, Frost will just slide back later in the coaches lineup.
Overall, a long morning for the NU continent, but it shouldn't throw off the overall schedule too much.
Delany notes: Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany's last day in office is Jan. 1 and he addressed the reporters here in Chicago Thursday morning.
Some quick hits:
* Delany says the Big Ten has no intentions of moving from a nine-game league schedule back to an eight-game model even if pressure builds to do so. The league has been shut out of the College Football Playoff the past two years.
In a similar vein, Delany said he would second a recent suggestion by Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, who said he thinks teams should have to play 10 or more Power Five opponents per season in order to qualify for the playoff.
* Delany said he expects the transition from him to future commissioner Kevin Warren will be a smooth one. Warren will begin in September and work alongside Delany until January, when he takes over fully.
"I don’t think it will be awkward at all," Delany said. "I’m incredibly impressed by what he’s done in his life and his skillset and the person he is. I think he’s a great fit."
* Delany supports a standardized weekly player injury report, but said the NCAA studied the issue and decided against adopting it.
* BTN president Francois McGillicuddy said the network is planning "expanded on-site coverage" of Nebraska's Black Friday home game against Iowa. It's the first time the game's been on BTN, and McGillicuddy said the network is excited to have the game as part of its package this fall.
12:20 p.m.: Nebraska coach Scott Frost, oddly, was asked about Nebraska's recruiting efforts in Michigan. Frost said the Huskers don't focus on specific areas in the country. The Huskers will look to Jamaica or Kazakhstan if there are good players there, Frost said.
12:22 p.m.: Three questions in, Frost was asked about expectations and the parallels to his second year at UCF (a 13-0 season).
"Those two teams have nothing to do with one another, and I'm never going to make comparisons," Frost said. "I don't think our kids feel pressure. I think they're excited to play.
1:09 p.m.: Minnesota coach PJ Fleck gave the temperature of the Big Ten West. He said one can feel Nebraska coming.
2:04 p.m.: Frost said it is unclear if Rutgers tight end transfer Travis Vokolek will try for a waiver to play immediately.
2:05 p.m.: Frost said he doesn't think any kind of determination on Maurice Washington's playing status needs to be made until the Aug. 31 season opener. Washington has been working out with the team this summer.
2:08 p.m.: Frost doesn’t want to get into Cam Jurgens’ current health status but reiterated that he can be special when he’s healthy.
3:15 p.m.: Nebraska's Mo Barry on lofty expectations for team by media: “If anyone on the team thinks we’re rock stars, I don’t know what they’re thinking .... I don’t think anyone is thinking like that.”
3:18 p.m.: Scott Frost on Huskers' travel delays on Thursday: "It gave me a chance to watch the British Open for an hour."
3:21 p.m.: Frost said there are a lot of standout leaders on the defensive side of the ball.
3:23 p.m.: Frost said he's in favor on a mandatory one-year sit-out for players that want to transfer to other schools. "Having kids immediately eligible scares me," he said. "I think we get to a point where it's free agency in college football and teams are recruiting players off of other teams and it can get really messy."
Watching it on TV
BTN will air more than 14 hours of programming from Chicago, including the press conferences. BTN also will have coaches and players visit the BTN studio for BTN Live: Football Media Day Special.