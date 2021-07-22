Big Ten Media Days: 'Bama QB faces 'a lot of pressure' with ample NIL money already rolling in, Frost says

"Pressure to perform might be one of them. There's going to be a lot of other ones that we've tried to talk through to try to anticipate issues that could come up with our student-athletes. But anytime we're getting away from the purity of college sports and cheerleaders and alumni and rah-rah, the game is changing. I think in a lot of ways, those are going to be good changes. But there will be pitfalls, too."

Frost said his program doesn't have a lot of in-house rules regarding players' handling of NIL deals, which became available in college athletics only three weeks ago.

"I just don't want it to be a distraction," he said. "We're trying to give guys an opportunity to have it be organized as well as we can. I need to protect them. I'm hearing stories from universities, particularly in another sport, where some kids are approached by agents, people trying to get them to do deals.

"There could be a lot of distractions. There could be the wrong people talking to our kids. Hopefully, we can find a way to protect them to some degree while allowing them to take advantage of NIL."

He said he wants his players to treat any appearance outside the program as if it's an official media-type setting.

That's an interesting world for a 18-year-old right out of high school.