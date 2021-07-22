Big Ten Media Days: Alberts shares 'blatant truth' about Husker football, discusses what he's looking for in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — Media members come to these types of events seeking truth.

Truth for the masses.

Thursday, during the first day of the two-day Big Ten Media Days, new Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts was asked a simple and direct question: What is the truth about the Huskers' football program today, warts and all?

"The truth of the football program today is we have really good coaches," the 50-year-old all-time Husker great told a group of reporters huddled around him on the Lucas Oil Stadium field. "We have a fan base that is starved and hungry. I can also say the blatant truth over the last several years is we've not executed and accomplished what we would all like to do. We have a lot of work to do."

He added, "We're just going to get focused in those small, minor details. That, to me, is what the issue is."

Alberts, who once played on this field as a member of the Indianapolis Colts, had stood in an end zone about 15 minutes earlier and watched Nebraska fourth-year head coach Scott Frost — 12-20 at the school — tell reporters, "Without a doubt, this is the most excited I've been about our team and most confident."

He added, "We have to earn whatever respect we get."