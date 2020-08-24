Big Ten has not responded to Husker football parents' demand letter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A group of parents of Nebraska football players had their request for information from the Big Ten go unanswered, and now they are considering their next move.

Attorney Mike Flood put out a statement Monday saying the terms of the demand letter he wrote to the Big Ten late last week — that the details, documents and data that the Big Ten's Council of Presidents and Chancellors used to come to the decision to postpone the league's football season be released — did not garner a response from Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren.

"Our clients believe that transparency in decision-making is not too much to ask when the health of student-athletes, their future opportunities and the very survival of men's and women's sporting programs are at stake," Flood said in a statement circulated via social media.

In a demand letter on Friday, Flood said the group would have "no choice" but to file a lawsuit in Nebraska's U.S. District Court if the league did not answer.

He is representing a group of 11 families of Nebraska football players.