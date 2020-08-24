 Skip to main content
Big Ten has not responded to Husker football parents' demand letter
topical

Big Ten has not responded to Husker football parents' demand letter

Big Ten football

A group of Nebraska football parents has not received a response from the Big Ten in regards to a letter its lawyer penned asking for further information on why the league postponed its season. 

 Associated Press file photo

A group of parents of Nebraska football players had their request for information from the Big Ten go unanswered, and now they are considering their next move. 

Attorney Mike Flood put out a statement Monday saying the terms of the demand letter he wrote to the Big Ten late last week — that the details, documents and data that the Big Ten's Council of Presidents and Chancellors used to come to the decision to postpone the league's football season be released — did not garner a response from Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. 

"Our clients believe that transparency in decision-making is not too much to ask when the health of student-athletes, their future opportunities and the very survival of men's and women's sporting programs are at stake," Flood said in a statement circulated via social media. 

In a demand letter on Friday, Flood said the group would have "no choice" but to file a lawsuit in Nebraska's U.S. District Court if the league did not answer. 

He is representing a group of 11 families of Nebraska football players. 

The Big Ten COP/C voted Aug. 11 to postpone the league's fall football season. The vote, according to UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, featured "an overwhelming consensus," but was not unanimous. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

