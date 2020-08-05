Big Ten going with 10-game conference schedule; Huskers open Sept. 5 at Rutgers

In a most unusual year, the Big Ten is aiming for an on-time start to its college football slate.
The conference on Wednesday morning unveiled a 10-game, league-only schedule set to begin the week of Sept. 5, which is when most schools — including Nebraska — were originally scheduled to kick off the 2020 calendar, the conference announced in a television special on Big Ten Network on Wednesday morning.
The Big Ten is working to play 10 games in 12 weeks and then will have the week of Nov. 28 off before attempting to keep the Big Ten title game on Dec. 5. However, the announcement also makes clear that the weeks of Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 are open, leading to the possibility that if teams need more flexibility than two bye weeks and the Week of Nov. 28 to get their full slate in, the title game could be moved back by up to two weeks.
“This will not be a straight line this year," Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said on BTN. "We’ve released the schedule, but we’ve done it in the context of we have to plan ahead.”
The Cornhuskers are slated to begin Sept. 5 at Rutgers, a change from their original season-opener, which was slated to be at home against Purdue.
Here is Nebraska's full schedule:
Sept. 5: at Rutgers
Sept. 12: vs. Illinois
Sept. 19: vs. Wisconsin
Sept. 26: at Iowa
Oct. 3: vs. Minnesota
Oct. 10: at Ohio State
Oct. 24: at Northwestern
Oct. 31: vs. Penn State
Nov. 14: at Purdue
Nov. 21: vs. Michigan State
The Big Ten has built in two bye weeks for each team in addition to the week at the end of November that every team is off before the title game. Nebraska's bye weeks are Oct. 17 and Nov. 7.
In addition to the extra weeks, the Big Ten schedule-makers attempted to build it in a way in which some games could be rescheduled easily. For example, four of the six Big Ten West teams are off Oct. 17 and five are off on Nov. 7, meaning if a division game along the way has to get moved, it's likely it can be rescheduled for one of those weeks.
In addition to the original nine opponents the Huskers were slated to play in 2020, the league added Michigan State to the docket.
“The top priority remains to conduct a football season in the safest and healthiest manner possible for everyone involved," UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and athletic director Bill Moos said in a joint statement released by the school. "There are still many steps ahead before we can take the field in September, beginning with opening preseason camp later this week. But there is no question this is an exciting day at Nebraska.
"Our players and coaching staff now have a schedule in front of them, and Husker fans can see how the 2020 season will unfold."
It has been almost a month since the Big Ten became the first of the Power Five leagues in college football to announce it was eliminating nonconference play for the 2020 season. Since then, the Pac-12 and SEC did the same, while the Big 12 and ACC will attempt to play at least one nonconference game.
All four of the other Power Five leagues have already outlined their plans for the season and they look like this:
SEC: 10-game conference schedule beginning Sept. 26
Pac-12: 10-game conference schedule beginning Sept. 26
ACC: 10-game conference schedule plus one nonconference game beginning the week of Sept. 7.
Big 12: Nine-game conference schedule plus one nonconference game beginning “mid- to late-September.”
The Big Ten arrived at its model after weeks of back-and-forth and deliberating over different possibilities and combinations.
In a letter last week to the conference’s athletic directors, commissioner Kevin Warren and Dr. Chris Kratochvil, a University of Nebraska Medical Center doctor and chairman of the Big Ten's Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases, cautioned that just having a schedule is only the first step.
“Even issuing a schedule does not guarantee that competition will occur,” the letter said.
With that in mind, there are three known Big Ten teams that currently have their workouts paused due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Rutgers and Michigan State each shut down last week and NJ.com reported Monday night that the number of positive tests at Rutgers has gone up sharply in recent days. On Monday, too, Northwestern paused its workouts after one player tested positive and more than two dozen were put in quarantine following contact tracing, according to the Chicago Tribune. It is possible that that break will be a short one, depending on the results of follow-up testing.
“We welcome these important steps forward for fall football from the Big Ten," Green and Moos said. "There has been a tremendous amount of consultation and hard work to get to this point. It was a team effort with valuable input from the Big Ten Conference staff, University chancellors and presidents, head coaches and athletic directors to develop a football schedule that prioritizes divisional games and provides some needed flexibility."
The on-time date also means that Nebraska will transition from its two-week "minicamp"-style workouts to full-on preseason camp on Friday as scheduled.
This story will be updated.
