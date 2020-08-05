Big Ten going with 10-game conference schedule; Huskers open Sept. 5 at Rutgers

Sept. 19: vs. Wisconsin

Sept. 26: at Iowa

Oct. 3: vs. Minnesota

Oct. 10: at Ohio State

Oct. 24: at Northwestern

Oct. 31: vs. Penn State

Nov. 14: at Purdue

Nov. 21: vs. Michigan State

The Big Ten has built in two bye weeks for each team in addition to the week at the end of November that every team is off before the title game. Nebraska's bye weeks are Oct. 17 and Nov. 7.

In addition to the extra weeks, the Big Ten schedule-makers attempted to build it in a way in which some games could be rescheduled easily. For example, four of the six Big Ten West teams are off Oct. 17 and five are off on Nov. 7, meaning if a division game along the way has to get moved, it's likely it can be rescheduled for one of those weeks.

In addition to the original nine opponents the Huskers were slated to play in 2020, the league added Michigan State to the docket.