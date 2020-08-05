A closer look at Big Ten football's COVID-19 protocol, which includes twice-per-week testing, centralized lab

In addition to announcing a 10-game, conference-only schedule on Wednesday morning, the Big Ten also unveiled updated medical protocols that include twice-per-week COVID-19 testing for football and other high-contact sports during the fall season.
That testing will be coordinated by the conference through a third-party laboratory, though schools can also supplement it with their own surveillance and/or clinical testing, according to the documentation the league produced Wednesday.
"Our 14 schools have been testing up until now and all of them are world-class institutions," Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said on Big Ten Network on Wednesday morning. "Thirteen of 14 of them have hospitals to continue to conduct the testing. Our 14 schools will be handling the testing during preseason practice and this transitional period.
"As we get into full-scale competition, then the Big Ten office will work in conjunction with the 14 schools to make sure the testing protocols and procedures are not only followed but that they are handled in a very transparent manner."
One of the weekly tests in football must be a pre-competition test, to be administered within three days of a competition — so Wednesday before a Saturday football game. The other weekly test does not have a set time, but seemingly would come sometime after competition.
“Testing is a critical component to the overall health and wellness and safety of our student-athletes, of our students on campus and everyone in society," Warren said. "It doesn’t solve all the issues, but our goal is to make sure that, if we are so blessed to be able to compete this fall in the Big Ten, that our student-athletes will not only be healthy and safe during the week but also as we enter into competition.”
All student-athletes, coaches and staff are required to be tested, and game officials will also be tested weekly.
A person who tests positive but is asymptomatic will be required to isolate for at least 10 days and must be cleared by a team physician to return to activities, which will involve a reacclimatization period.
A person who has symptoms and tests positive must be isolated for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms and at least one day past “recovery,” defined by the Center for Disease Control. For severe illness or for immunocompromised people, the required isolation time is 20 days.
The league also formalized some of the recommendations it had put in place earlier this summer regarding contact tracing, isolation for close contacts and more.
The Big Ten is using the Center for Disease Control’s definition of “close contact,” — more than 15 minutes within six feet during the infectious period, which is considered two days prior to symptom onset or test date for asymptomatic cases. Anybody with a documented close contact to a person who tests positive will be required to isolate for 14 days. If no symptoms develop over the isolation, the person can rejoin activities. The league makes it clear, though, that the 14-day isolation cannot be shortened by testing negative.
If a person develops symptoms after pre-competition testing but before the game itself, that person must be isolated and contact traced. If a test result comes back positive, then all close contacts must also be isolated.
If a person develops symptoms during competition, that person is to be immediately isolated and the information is required to be shared with the opponent, “to aid in decision about how to proceed with that competition,” the documentation says.
Similarly, information about a positive test post-competition is required to be shared with the opposing team.
Most Big Ten teams have been working with hospitals either on or near their campuses for their testing and test processing for the past months. At Nebraska, the Huskers have worked closely with the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. That will continue as the primary means of testing through preseason camp, but the third-party, Big Ten-designated lab will process the twice-per-week testing once the season begins. NU can continue to do additional surveillance and clinical testing with UNMC in addition to the Big Ten testing throughout the season.
Warren also noted that the Big Ten is working on some rapid testing that could be added on top of the twice-weekly tests. Health officials mostly consider the rapid tests to be less reliable currently than the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, but some sports, including Major League Baseball, are using them in supplemental ways.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!