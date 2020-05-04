Big Ten extends suspension of in-person team activities

The Big Ten Conference announced a ban on all organized team activities will continue through June 1.
The extension prevents teams from gathering with staff members for workouts.
It's an additional measure to previously announced cancellation of all conference and nonconference competitions through the end of the academic year.
The Big Ten said it will continue to work with medical experts and institutional leadership to determine the next steps to relative to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, faculty, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus," The Big Ten said in a prepared statement.
