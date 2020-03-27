You are the owner of this article.
Big Ten extends ban on organized activities into May
Spring football practice, 3.11.2019

Head coach Scott Frost watches a drill during Nebraska football practice at Hawks Championship Center on March 11, 2019.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

The Big Ten on Friday afternoon extended its ban on all organized team activities out nearly a month. 

Conference institutions won't be allowed to hold organized activities, which includes practices, until at least May 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic and the league said Friday it "will re-evaluate again at that time." 

That's an extension from the initial ban, announced two weeks ago, which carried through at least April 6. And while it's not surprising given the timelines that governmental organizations like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have laid out — for instance, a ban on large gatherings that extends into May — it still means the offseason is assured to be significantly contracted. 

The league had already canceled all sporting events through the academic year. 

For football, in particular, it's becoming more and more difficult to find weeks on the calendar in which spring practices could potentially be made up before the summer. Nebraska, for example, completed just two of its allowed 15 practices. 

The best bet at this point would be to amend rules to allow for some on-field instruction between coaches and players during summer conditioning programs, should they go on as scheduled over the course of late May and June.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

