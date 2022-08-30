Big Ten East leads the way in Luke Mullin's first Big Ten power rankings of the season

After a pair of Week 0 contests, Luke Mullin unveils his first Big Ten power rankings of the season. No surprise, there’s a familiar team at the top.

1. Ohio State (0-0)

A national championship contender once again, there’s always plenty to like about Ohio State’s chances of winning the Big Ten. Quarterback CJ Stroud could surpass the 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns he threw for a year ago with the help of NFL wide receiver prospects Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr. First-year defensive coordinator Jim Knowles will seek improvements from a unit that allowed 22.8 points per game. The Buckeyes’ Week 1 matchup against Notre Dame is a top-five clash with major national implications.

2. Michigan (0-0)

The Wolverines are poised for another Big Ten title run behind a veteran offense that returns eight starters. Blake Corum and Dylan Edwards will form a tremendous one-two punch out of the backfield, and senior wide receiver Ronnie Bell is back from an ACL injury. There are big shoes to fill on defense, where only three starters are back.

3. Penn State (0-0)

Despite a disappointing 7-6 finish in 2021, Penn State still featured the No. 6 scoring defense in the entire country even if scoring evaded them during a slump to end the year. A fully healthy Sean Clifford at quarterback and a strong run game will be key to the Nittany Lions getting back on track offensively. A Thursday night showdown with Purdue will be an exciting matchup of two teams who could rise up the rankings quickly.

4. Wisconsin (0-0)

Wisconsin has missed out on winning the Big Ten West each of the last two seasons, but the Badgers are the early favorites in a wide-open division. Braelon Allen, a 1,200-yard rusher last year, has all-Big Ten potential in Wisconsin’s run-heavy offensive system that features three returning starters on the offensive line. Can quarterback Graham Mertz elevate his play, though? The junior threw for more interceptions (11) than touchdowns (10) last season.

5. Michigan State (0-0)

Four of the top five teams to open the year all hail from the Big Ten East, and Michigan State rounds out the bunch. The Spartans had a top-10 national finish a year ago in part due to a top-15 rush defense and All-American running back Kenneth Walker. Led by Jacob Slade, Michigan State’s defensive front should be just as strong but there are question marks that will need to be answered at other spots.

6. Iowa (0-0)

The Hawkeyes are hardly the flashiest Big Ten contender, but a consistent defensive approach almost always has Iowa closer to the top of the conference than the bottom. Add in eight returning starters on both sides of the ball, and the recipe for another winning season is there. There’s talent at wide receiver, but can Spencer Petras get them the ball?

7. Minnesota (0-0)

There’s plenty of veteran experience on Minnesota’s roster thanks to sixth-year seniors Tanner Morgan and Mohamed Ibrahim returning at quarterback and running back. Chris Autman-Bell leads a talented group of wide receivers and center John Michael Schmitz is among the best in the Big Ten. With four new starters beside him on the offensive line, their development could determine Minnesota’s ceiling.

8. Purdue (0-0)

Another team in the Big Ten West logjam, Purdue will be hard-pressed to repeat as the No. 5 passing offense in the entire country. Gone is electric wide receiver David Bell, but Milton Wright returns along with Iowa transfer Tyrone Tracy. Senior quarterback Aidan O’Connell has shown he can sling the ball, and nine starters are back for the Boilermakers on defense.

9. Maryland (0-0)

The Terrapins’ first winning season since 2014 should give them plenty of fire for the upcoming season, as should the playmakers coming back on offense. Junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa set school records in single-season passing yardage and touchdowns last year and will look to wide receiver Rakim Jarrett time and time again this season. A difficult schedule stands in the way, though.

10. Illinois (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

Last week: W 38-6 vs. Wyoming

The Illini began their 2022 campaign with a resounding 38-6 win over Wyoming that was only competitive for one quarter. A stellar defensive performance limited Wyoming to just 30 passing yards, while Tommy Devito threw for 194 yards and two touchdowns himself. Add in a 151-yard and two-touchdown performance from Chase Brown, and that’s how the Illini rolled to an easy Week 0 win.

11. Northwestern (1-0, 1-0)

Last week: W 31-28 vs. Nebraska

Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski looked much-improved from a year ago with a 314-yard, two-touchdown outing in a win over Nebraska. Wildcat running back Evan Hull also impressed, and Northwestern held Nebraska scoreless for much of the second half to earn a win. Northwestern is the lone Big Ten team sitting out the Week 1 slate with a bye.

12. Nebraska (0-1, 0-1)

Last week: L 31-28 vs. Northwestern

Nebraska fell flat against an opponent it beat by 49 points a year ago, and a second-half collapse ensured that the Huskers start the year near the bottom of the rankings. There were positive signs on offense in the first half, but turnovers and miscues cost the Huskers once again. A bounce-back effort against North Dakota is a must to get back on track.

13. Indiana (0-0)

High expectations gave way to a winless conference slate for Indiana last year, and the offseason changes were many as a result. There are new offensive and defensive coordinators and a new starting quarterback in either Jack Tuttle or Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak. An all-new defensive line might take time to gel, but the Hoosiers kick off the year with a conference matchup against Illinois.

14. Rutgers (0-0)