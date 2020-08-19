Big Ten outlines reasons for postponement; UNL Chancellor Green says decision had 'overwhelming consensus'

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green reiterated what Warren said during a Wednesday evening radio interview on KLIN and left no doubt that it was the COP/C, not Warren, that drove the decision to postpone.

"(The COP/C) is the decision-making body for any decisions in the conference, so as that decision was made, it was the Council of Presidents and Chancellors that made that decision," Green said.

And they made it by taking a vote, albeit one that was considered over several days.

"There was absolutely a vote," Green said. ..."It was voted on that Tuesday."

Nebraska did not vote in favor of the postponement, though Green wouldn't give an exact head count.

"There was an overwhelming consensus," Green said. "It was not unanimous. I think that's been clear. We stated what our position was. ... There were dissenting voices, I'll just put it that way. That decision was made. It was hard, it was tough, it was devastating to us."

Warren also noted the financial toll schools will face, but said other factors took precedence.