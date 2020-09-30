Big Ten announces rapid testing partners, provides info on how daily COVID-19 testing will work

The Big Ten on Wednesday announced it is partnering with a pair of companies in its effort to implement leaguewide daily antigen testing for COVID-19.

The rapid testing program was supposed to be in place beginning Wednesday at all schools in the conference. The Big Ten is set to use Quidel's Sofia 2 antigen test and the testing will be administered on each individual campus by Biodesix and a contractor for that company.

The Sofia 2 platform is the same that Nebraska acquired earlier this month and had set up in East Stadium, so the transition from its own rapid antigen testing program to the conference-administered plan should be a smooth one. Athletes and staffers in close contact sports will be tested before every practice and competition.

NU already is up and running with its program and was earlier this week pushing from 150-plus to upward of 200 tests administered per day. On Tuesday, senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann said the Husker players are typically tested in the evening and staffers are tested at another point during the day.

To start, NU said it was going to be able to turn around 30-50 tests per hour.