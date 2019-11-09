"Everybody I see tells me that they knew what an undertaking this was, and that you don't fix 15 years in 18 months," the second-year Nebraska coach told the Journal Star. "But every once in awhile, someone will come up to me and say, 'Hey, don't listen to what everybody's saying.' Sometimes I think they forget you're an actual human being. Then I kind of scratch my head and think, 'Wow, it must be getting bad out there.'"