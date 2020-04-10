Big Ten ADs, coaches, staff in regular contact to help navigate 'uncharted territory'

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith told reporters on a conference call Friday morning that specific scenarios haven't been modeled out yet among the group. As that happens, though, there are endless details to consider.

"If we do adjust the season, we’ve got aircraft charters reserved, we’ve got hotels reserved," Moos said. "Are we going to bring 90,000 people back into Memorial Stadium with somewhat of an aging fanbase? We’ve got to think though that.

"Then the other piece is we have student-athletes that are all across this country that are taking classes form home, can’t get into a gym, hopefully are eating properly and fueling their bodies right, but it’s hard to keep tabs on that. Then, how soon or how late can we go to get them back and have them in good enough shape to be safe to go out on a football field and play the game at the level that we’ve been used to playing it?"

There are many questions and, at present, far fewer answers. But Moos said he's been heartened by the way the Big Ten administrators have worked through it so far and added that the Power Five commissioners are also in regular contact with each other and also with College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock.