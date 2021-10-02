Big plays by wide receivers show how Husker offense is on cusp of something special

The catch by Toure marked his third reception of at least 68 yards this season. Toure had a pair of 68-yard touchdown receptions against Buffalo on Sept. 11.

Nebraska started the game with a three-play, 75-yard drive.

In its first nine plays, Nebraska’s offense had 153 yards and a 14-0 lead.

After the first quarter, Nebraska’s offense had 246 yards, when Northwestern had just 100.

Nebraska scored on each of its first four drives.

“Being able to go the first three drives just running down the field and scoring boosted our confidence a ton,” Betts said. “It proves to us what we’re doing in practice is working. We just have to keep perfecting it each week.”

Early in the third quarter came Betts’ big play. He took a quick pitch from Martinez and raced down the sideline 83 yards for a touchdown.

The Huskers had practice that play a lot, but Betts didn’t know for sure he’d be the guy.

He likes the play “a lot.”

“I like the way it’s set up,” Betts said. “It’s kind of like some of the jet sweeps that I’ve run, so it kind of gives me an angle to get out into the open field.”