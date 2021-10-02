Big plays by wide receivers show how Husker offense is on cusp of something special

Just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, fans settled in for what many thought would be another close game between Nebraska and Northwestern.
Well, not this time.
On Nebraska’s first play, wide receiver Samori Toure caught a 70-yard pass from Adrian Martinez that took Nebraska to the 5-yard line.
Two plays later, Martinez scored, and Nebraska’s best game on offense of the season was off and rolling in a 56-7 rout.
Nebraska exploded for a season-best 657 yards.
It was a coming-out party for Toure and Husker wide receivers — Oliver Martin, Zavier Betts, Oliver Martin, Toure and company.
In the third quarter, four minutes apart, Betts and Toure scored touchdowns that put the Huskers up 49-7.
Nebraska finished with 15 receptions for 230 yards. Toure had two catches for 108 yards, the third 100-yard game for the Montana transfer.
On that first big play, Martinez escaped pressure. Then Toure made a great adjustment to make the catch. He not only caught it but turned it into a 70-yard play.
“That was just an individual play to me,” coach Scott Frost said. “Probably just as easily could have been picked off, and he went up and got the ball. When you’ve got good players, that happens. … Good receivers go get the ball even if they’re covered, and some of those things started showing up tonight.”
The catch by Toure marked his third reception of at least 68 yards this season. Toure had a pair of 68-yard touchdown receptions against Buffalo on Sept. 11.
Nebraska started the game with a three-play, 75-yard drive.
In its first nine plays, Nebraska’s offense had 153 yards and a 14-0 lead.
After the first quarter, Nebraska’s offense had 246 yards, when Northwestern had just 100.
Nebraska scored on each of its first four drives.
“Being able to go the first three drives just running down the field and scoring boosted our confidence a ton,” Betts said. “It proves to us what we’re doing in practice is working. We just have to keep perfecting it each week.”
Early in the third quarter came Betts’ big play. He took a quick pitch from Martinez and raced down the sideline 83 yards for a touchdown.
The Huskers had practice that play a lot, but Betts didn’t know for sure he’d be the guy.
He likes the play “a lot.”
“I like the way it’s set up,” Betts said. “It’s kind of like some of the jet sweeps that I’ve run, so it kind of gives me an angle to get out into the open field.”
That was the longest run by a Husker since a 92-yard touchdown run by Taylor Martinez at UCLA on in 2012. The 83-yard run was just 1 yard shy of ranking among the 10 longest runs in Nebraska history.
It was the first touchdown for Betts this season, and the second of his career for the second-year Bellevue West product.
“It’s a breakout year for me because I know my playbook and I know what I’m supposed to do, and I can just go out there and have fun and do what I’m supposed to,” Betts said.
Toure already had his big play, but then got his touchdown in the third quarter on a 38-yard reception. Toure beat the one guy he had to coming across the field, and Martinez put the pass right where he needed. Nebraska led 49-7.
Martin had a 13-yard reception in the first quarter after missing the past four games due to injury. Levi Falck had an 18-yard catch for the third straight game with a catch for the South Dakota transfer.
Throughout the season Nebraska felt like big plays were there for the taking, but one breakdown would ruin the whole thing. Saturday, with the whole offense more on point, big plays were coming left and right.
Oh, and penalties weren’t killing drives.