Nebraska vs. Colorado, 9.7

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) rushes against Colorado in the second quarter on Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

BOULDER, Colo. — Adrian Martinez couldn’t have started any hotter Saturday afternoon against Colorado.

The sophomore quarterback, coming off a rocky season opener against South Alabama, made quick decisions, had good protection, ran authoritatively and shredded the Buffaloes’ defense as Nebraska built a 17-0 lead.

He completed his first nine passes for 180 yards, didn’t have an incompletion until the third quarter, and had 225 yards and two total touchdowns in the first half.

The turnovers, though. Man, the turnovers.

Martinez, 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, was responsible for all three of Nebraska’s on the day. He fumbled in the second quarter on a rush attempt and again in the fourth at his own 27 on a third-down sack. He lost another earlier that he managed to recover, or the number could have been worse.

Martinez’s interception came at the end of regulation as he tried to push the ball down the field to senior receiver Kanawai Noa.

“Whether you’re home or you’re away, turnovers is a stat that means a lot,” Martinez said. “It could be the tale of the game and that’s something I have to do a better job of and this offense needs to do a better job of.

“Obviously, all three turnovers came from me, and that’s something that we’re going to continue to work on and get better. We know good teams can’t turn the ball over that much and expect to win a game.”

Martinez blamed himself after the game, not only for the turnovers but for failing to make a play in overtime on a third-down play that started with a low snap.

Outside, Nebraska players went to bat for their quarterback.

“That’s what the quarterback is, you feel me?” senior defensive lineman and fellow captain Darrion Daniels said. “It sucks, but if the team loses, somehow, they’ll make it about the quarterback, being his fault. Adrian’s a great leader. He’s a great leader. His head was up the whole time, he was always motivating us the whole time.

“For him to put the whole load on him, I don’t think that’s fair to him because everybody struggled in the second half. He’ll be fine. That’s just the person he is.”

Martinez’s two touchdown passes came on big plays, a 65-yard deep ball to JD Spielman in the first quarter and a 75-yarder on a simple swing pass to sophomore running back Maurice Washington in the fourth.

During that perfect start, Martinez complimented the Spielman touchdown with completions of 28, 25, 21 and 20. He averaged an absurd 20 yards per attempt.

After that, the Washington score was his only completion of longer than 11.

“I think Adrian played great,” freshman receiver Wan’Dale Robinson said. “Obviously I can respect a guy that can go on the record and say that it was all on him, that he should have made a play, but he did everything he could.”

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Sports writer

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

