Between TV specials, six days that led to the postponement of the Big Ten's football season

“I don’t want to come across as critical, but we built that schedule to be flexible, to push back or to fill in at the end or with those byes, and it was a really good model,” he said. “Personally, I think we kicked the can down the road for five months. I think we could have gone a couple more weeks and see how it played out.

“It all happened fast and there’s no turning back.”

There is still use, however, in looking back at the six days between the league’s twin Big Ten Network specials — the first on Aug. 5 to announce a 10-game schedule and the second, less than a week later, to officially become the first Power Five conference to scrub its football season — for insight on how the postponement came to be, in part because Round 2 is not all that far off.