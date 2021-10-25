Between 90-inch TVs and road trips, Huskers refresh, recharge during bye week

Casey Rogers planted himself in front of his 90-inch TV. Turner Corcoran took a road trip. Nouredin Nouili rested an aching back.
In short, Nebraska's football players used last week's bye week to refresh their minds and bodies as the season enters its final four-game stretch.
"I thought the guys had more of a spring in their step again," Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Monday. "They were a little worn down and tired, and that's natural with eight straight weeks and starting a week early. So I think it was good for our guys to get refreshed."
Corcoran made the drive down to Beatrice on Thursday to hang out with Cam Jurgens and his family. Friday saw the Kansas native head home to Lawrence, where he watched his Free State high school team take on Lawrence High.
"A day or two is all I need, and then back to the job site," Corcoran said. "I definitely felt like there was a good amount of energy coming back today into practice. Guys felt like they wanted to be back, and that's the best you can have coming off a bye week."
Off a second straight loss, one in which NU's players admitted they were flat in the first half, the bye week was sorely needed by everyone, from coaches on down.
The Huskers will play two games, hosting Ohio State next week after the Saturday game against Purdue, before a second bye week and the end of the season.
It will mark a second stretch to reset, both mentally, and physically.
"Losing those aches and pains, and mentally getting a little rest is really the most important part about the bye week," linebacker Chris Kolarevic said. "Guys just get to take a couple days away; if you have a sore shoulder, sore knee, whatever it is, you get a couple days to not have to use it, not have to do anything on it."
That was true for quarterback Adrian Martinez as much as anyone on the roster. Martinez admitted Monday he wasn't 100% against Minnesota, when Nebraska largely went away from the quarterback run game, and also said he'll be close to full strength against the Boilermakers.
"The bye week was very helpful," Martinez said. "I think for everyone. Not only physically but mentally, maybe take a little bit of a break and get ready for this last four weeks."
Nouili said "it's about 60/40 physical" when it comes to recovering during the bye.
"Because eight weeks in a row is just a lot," Nouili said. "It's a lot of football. It's a lot of pressure on your body. It's nice to have had a couple days off."
Nebraska's players are refreshed, but there's still the matter of putting together and executing a game plan to beat Purdue on Saturday and keep bowl hopes alive. The pressure to perform will return soon enough.
But a little break never hurt anyone.
"It was a good opportunity just to unplug, recharge," defensive lineman Ben Stille said. "Everybody’s a little beat up, and just get the energy and everything back underneath you, I think it was good for a lot of guys."
