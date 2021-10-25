Between 90-inch TVs and road trips, Huskers refresh, recharge during bye week

It will mark a second stretch to reset, both mentally, and physically.

"Losing those aches and pains, and mentally getting a little rest is really the most important part about the bye week," linebacker Chris Kolarevic said. "Guys just get to take a couple days away; if you have a sore shoulder, sore knee, whatever it is, you get a couple days to not have to use it, not have to do anything on it."

That was true for quarterback Adrian Martinez as much as anyone on the roster. Martinez admitted Monday he wasn't 100% against Minnesota, when Nebraska largely went away from the quarterback run game, and also said he'll be close to full strength against the Boilermakers.

"The bye week was very helpful," Martinez said. "I think for everyone. Not only physically but mentally, maybe take a little bit of a break and get ready for this last four weeks."

Nouili said "it's about 60/40 physical" when it comes to recovering during the bye.

"Because eight weeks in a row is just a lot," Nouili said. "It's a lot of football. It's a lot of pressure on your body. It's nice to have had a couple days off."