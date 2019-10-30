A bench warrant was set to issue Wednesday afternoon after Nebraska football player Marquel Dismuke was a no-show at his sentencing for driving on a suspended license.
Lincoln police said they pulled over Dismuke on the night of July 12 because he had no front license plate on his car. He was cited for driving on a suspended license. Dismuke was fined $150 for doing the same thing May 27.
Last month, he pleaded guilty in the new case and was ordered to return Wednesday for sentencing.
If he is picked up on the warrant, Dismuke would be able to post his $500 bond by paying $50, according to court records.
Dismuke, a junior, has started all eight games for Nebraska this fall at safety and is second on the team with 51 tackles.