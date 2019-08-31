In a season-opening twist, it was not Nebraska's offense that provided the second-half scoring punch at Memorial Stadium.
Instead, the other two units put points on the board.
No. 24 Nebraska momentarily looked like it had shaken a sluggish first half with a third-quarter burst before feisty South Alabama struck back with a vengeance.
In the end, the home team survived an upset bid Saturday afternoon, using three nonoffensive touchdowns to top its Sun Belt visitors 35-21.
Eric Lee returned an interception for a touchdown, JD Spielman ran back a punt and Cam Taylor forced a fumble that Alex Davis recovered in the end zone all in the first 15 minutes, 7 seconds of the second half.
It marked the first time the Huskers scored three nonoffensive touchdowns in a game since a win against Wake Forest in 2005.
The Huskers needed it, too, considering a pair of third-quarter turnovers -- a muffed punt by Spielman and an Adrian Martinez interception -- led to 14 South Alabama points that momentarily resulted in a 28-21 game late in the third quarter.
NU, which forced five turnovers, looked like it might pull away when Eric Lee, a senior back-up safety playing in place of injured junior Deontai Williams, returned an interception for a touchdown on USA's first drive of the second half to double his team's lead to 21-7.
The first interception of Lee's career -- he had another in the fourth quarter -- came one play after he ranged over the top from his safety position and broke up a well-thrown deep ball from Jaguars quarterback Cephus Johnson, forcing a third down.
Then, he jumped Johnson's throw to the boundary sideline, secured the interception and waltzed 38 yards down the sideline for a score.
Moments later, junior wide receiver Spielman took a punt back 76 yards for a touchdown, and the Huskers had 14 points in 3:27 of action without its offense ever taking the field.
Special teams coordinator Jovan Dewitt talked earlier in August about how a return man can be a game-changer in either a good way or a bad way, and Spielman displayed both. After the return score, he muffed the next punt his way, lining up a 13-yard scoring drive for the Jaguars that cut NU's lead to 28-14 midway through the third quarter.
USA ran 16 third-quarter plays before the Huskers ever took the field.
When the Husker offense finally did get back to work, redshirt freshman Will Farniok was at center and sophomore Maurice Washington returned from what appeared to be a one-half suspension.
The NU offense did little in the third quarter, though.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, sophomore defensive back Taylor -- playing safety after spending the first three quarters at corner -- came free on a blitz and rocked Johnson near his own goal line, causing a fumble that senior Davis recovered for a touchdown and a 35-21 lead.
In the first half, Nebraska’s offense put together a steady, if not beautiful, opening drive, highlighted by a 17-yard completion to Spielman on third-and-14 and a 42-yard pop pass from Martinez to junior tight end Jack Stoll. The drive was capped with a 1-yard Dedrick Mills touchdown run -- the first of Mills’ career here and the first of two 1-yard plunges in the first half.
From there, though, the offensive production was modest at best.
NU’s next three series ended in a punt, a turnover on downs around midfield and another punt before the Huskers cashed in a short field for a 14-7 lead midway through the second quarter.
For the most part, Nebraska’s offensive front struggled to generate much room to operate against South Alabama’s front seven. The Huskers ran the ball 30 times for just 51 yards before halftime. That number includes a team loss of 20 on an errant snap from redshirt freshman Cameron Jurgens that sailed well over Martinez’s head. Though that was the only snap that got away from Martinez, the 6-foot-2 sophomore quarterback several times had to jump to corral the ball.
Freshman Wan’Dale Robinson provided a little bit of juice late in the half, carrying four times for 21 yards, while Mills churned for 31 over 14 tries.
On defense, the Huskers rotated heavily and, after a 42-yard USA touchdown drive that was extended by a third-down late hit penalty on safety Marquel Dismuke, held the Jaguars to a fumble and three punts.
The Blackshirts’ first game-changing play came from senior cornerback Lamar Jackson, but not on an interception or a break-up. The senior came free on a blitz and blasted USA quarterback Cephus Johnson, forcing a fumble that senior defensive lineman Carlos Davis recovered.
Erik Chinander’s defensive group was stout for the rest of the half, led by junior outside linebacker JoJo Domann, who played the final two series and racked up two tackles for loss -- double his career output before -- and dropped a near interception.
