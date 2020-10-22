Before they were Huskers: Warner's high school coach saw a player take a big leap during record-breaking year

By the time he finished high school, Warner had 39 total touchdowns and nearly 3,000 all-purpose yards.

Arizona's best wide receiver

Warner was named the Arizona wide receiver of the year as a senior, and his peers had taken notice of his vast improvement.

"Even talking to opposing coaches, they weren't necessarily overly impressed with him as a junior," Sedmak said. "He was a good player, caught a lot of balls. Senior year, they were really impressed with him. Senior year was like, 'Wow, this kid has gotten really, really good."

So where did Warner get better?

Sedmak said he got more mature, strong and a little faster. More than anything, he became harder to tackle.

"That's not true of a lot of high school receivers," Sedmak said. "Maybe you had quick guys that are going to make somebody miss. Kade had moves, but he was so strong, he would break tackles that way."

Warner meshed well with his quarterback, who also was his best friend. He also knew the offensive coordinator very well. It was his father, Kurt, the former NFL MVP.

Highlight reels

A couple of plays stand out to Sedmak.