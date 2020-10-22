Before they were Huskers: Warner's high school coach saw a player take a big leap during record-breaking year

Before they got the Lincoln, the 2020 Huskers were slinging passes, accumulating touchdowns, breaking records and winning state titles. This fall, we highlight some Huskers who shined bright under Friday night lights.
Kade Warner
Year and position: Junior wide receiver.
Recruiting class: Walk-on in the 2017 class.
High school: Desert Mountain High School (Scottsdale, Arizona).
Notable: Broke the state 11-man record for career catches with 241, passing former Desert Mountain receiver and current Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (207).
Right place, right time
What made Warner a great high school receiver?
He wasn't the fastest guy, but he had great hands and knew how to get open, his high school coach says.
"Kade was the one guy who was always in the right spot at the right time," former Desert Mountain coach David Sedmak told the Journal Star this week. "That's from him being really smart to begin with, and then working hard at learning it.
"He knew how to get open. He was really good at knowing the coverage and knowing the route and knowing how to get open with that."
By the time he finished high school, Warner had 39 total touchdowns and nearly 3,000 all-purpose yards.
Arizona's best wide receiver
Warner was named the Arizona wide receiver of the year as a senior, and his peers had taken notice of his vast improvement.
"Even talking to opposing coaches, they weren't necessarily overly impressed with him as a junior," Sedmak said. "He was a good player, caught a lot of balls. Senior year, they were really impressed with him. Senior year was like, 'Wow, this kid has gotten really, really good."
So where did Warner get better?
Sedmak said he got more mature, strong and a little faster. More than anything, he became harder to tackle.
"That's not true of a lot of high school receivers," Sedmak said. "Maybe you had quick guys that are going to make somebody miss. Kade had moves, but he was so strong, he would break tackles that way."
Warner meshed well with his quarterback, who also was his best friend. He also knew the offensive coordinator very well. It was his father, Kurt, the former NFL MVP.
Highlight reels
A couple of plays stand out to Sedmak.
"One of them was when were playing Basha high school on local TV," the coach said. "I want to say it was a slant or sort of a square in or out, and he caught the ball with one hand and then he broke a couple tackles to score the touchdown. That was a wild play.
"Another one later in the season, and I don't remember who we were playing, it was about an intermediate-range pass and he broke about six tackles to score the touchdown, and that was another wild play."
A bigger role at Nebraska
Warner appears to be finding his stride at Nebraska. He recently was award a scholarship, and a couple of his teammates pointed to his improvement during preseason camp.
Warner had an offer from San Diego in high school, but his other options were walk-on offers, including one from in-state Arizona State.
"It's obviously really awesome because he is such a good kid and he deserves it," Sedmak said. "He's getting older, more mature and I'm sure he's become an even better receiver at that level."
Sedmak, by the way, is from Ohio and is a big Ohio State fan. But he noted he'd love to see Warner have a big game in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com.
