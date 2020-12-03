Before they were Huskers: The day a sixth-grader named Rahmir Johnson caught the coaches' attention

But it's how Johnson carried himself off the field that impressed the coaches the most. Campanile said he would lay down in traffic for Johnson.

"He just does everything the right way," said Campanile, who was college roommates with NU outside linebacker Mike Dawson. "I don’t think if you went upstairs and talked to our principal right now or talk to our vice principal or dean of discipline … everybody would always point to Rahmir Johnson as a guy like, 'Be like that guy.' Be a quiet leader, be a guy that does things the right way."

A blazing sixth-grader

Campanile recalls the first time he saw Johnson, who came to a Bergen junior football camp as a sixth-grader.

Johnson popped for a :4.68 40-yard dash, "and we're like, 'Get the hell out of here. Send that kid back and make him do it again,'" Campanile said. "And then he did it again. Come to find out, he's one of the best track kids in the Northeast.

"It's a thing of beauty to watch him run."

