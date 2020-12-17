Before they were Huskers: Tannor talked with his pads while chasing down quarterbacks in Georgia

Before they got to Lincoln, the 2020 Huskers were slinging passes, accumulating touchdowns, breaking records and winning state titles. This fall, we highlight some Huskers who shined bright under Friday night lights.
Caleb Tannor
Year and position: Junior outside linebacker.
Recruiting class: 2018.
High school: Miller Grove (Stone Mountain, Georgia).
Of note: Georgia and Auburn were in a hot recruiting battle for Tannor before he committed to Georgia. He then flipped to the Huskers on National Signing Day in Scott Frost's first recruiting class at NU.
'Just dominant'
Tannor had quite a physical presence on the high school gridiron and he started for three seasons at Miller Grove, including the final two years under head coach Justin Larmond.
Tannor continued to get better, his confidence grew, and by his senior season, he was one of the top players in Georgia's largest classification.
"For us, he was just dominant," Larmond said. "He just had a dominant presence. He commanded his side of the field, (and) whether it was run or pass, he was going to make the play. If (they) ran that way, his intention was he was going to shut that down."
Tannor was a first-team all-state selection playing defensive end.
Tannor was a quiet kid, but as his coach puts it, he talked with his pads.
Some offense, too
Larmond and his staff took advantage of Tannor's size on the offensive side of the ball, too, lining up the now 6-foot-3, 230-pounder at wide receiver.
Yes, Tannor was hard to tackle, and his long arms and ability to go up and get a ball — Tannor also played basketball — made it even more difficult for DBs.
"I wouldn't say he was a natural at wide receiver, but he made some huge plays for us in big games," Larmond said.
Several big moments
When it comes to plays or games that stood out, there were several, Larmond says.
Against eventual state champion Rome, Tannor, then a junior, "made some plays in open space against a Division I back, I thought, that our DBs couldn't make."
Senior year, it was Tannor's big catches in a key game that got Miller Grove into the state playoffs.
The way Tannor carried himself off the field also stood out to Larmond. Tannor received the team's leadership award, given to a player for his work and dedication off the field.
Keeping tabs
Larmond said he watches Tannor, who has made four starts this season for the Huskers. They still keep in touch.
"Just making sure that he's doing the right thing, talking to him about graduating and seeing how football is going, that type of thing," the coach said.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!