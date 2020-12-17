Before they were Huskers: Tannor talked with his pads while chasing down quarterbacks in Georgia

Tannor was a first-team all-state selection playing defensive end.

Tannor was a quiet kid, but as his coach puts it, he talked with his pads.

Some offense, too

Larmond and his staff took advantage of Tannor's size on the offensive side of the ball, too, lining up the now 6-foot-3, 230-pounder at wide receiver.

Yes, Tannor was hard to tackle, and his long arms and ability to go up and get a ball — Tannor also played basketball — made it even more difficult for DBs.

"I wouldn't say he was a natural at wide receiver, but he made some huge plays for us in big games," Larmond said.

Several big moments

When it comes to plays or games that stood out, there were several, Larmond says.

Against eventual state champion Rome, Tannor, then a junior, "made some plays in open space against a Division I back, I thought, that our DBs couldn't make."

Senior year, it was Tannor's big catches in a key game that got Miller Grove into the state playoffs.