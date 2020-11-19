Before they were Huskers: Senior season offered sneak peek of what Stoll could do at Nebraska

High school: Regis Jesuit (Aurora, Colorado).

Of note: Stoll, who had offers from Texas, Colorado, Colorado State, Air Force, among others, was the third-ranked prospect out of Colorado during his recruiting cycle, according to Rivals and ESPN. He was the nation's No. 9 tight end prospect by ESPN.

Expanding his game

Stoll established himself as one of the country's top tight end prospects prior to his final prep season, but a new head coach with a new offensive scheme allowed Stoll to expand his offensive skills.

"We run more of what Nebraska runs right now," said Regis Jesuit coach Danny Filleman, who arrived before Stoll's senior season. "He took to it because he had a lot different role than he did with the previous offense. Now he's split out, he's catching the ball, he's blocking more in space.

"He was kind of a sponge and soaked it all in."

Stoll caught 32 passes for 434 yards and six touchdowns for Filleman, collecting second-team all-state honors in the process.

Whether it was short passes, isolation routes or screen plays, coaches made sure to utilize Stoll.