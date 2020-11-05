Before they were Huskers: Mills a college linebacker? His HS coach believes he had it in him

Mills the running back

Mills, who started collegiately at Georgia Tech, wanted to play running back in college, and several skills stood out to Stephens.

He had great instincts, agility and speed that burst. Stephens remembers the burst.

Stephens said the downhill-running Mills took a big jump between his junior and senior seasons at Ware County.

“I never forget his junior year, we ran power and he gets tackled on fourth-and-2 for about a 1-yard gain whereas his senior year, that wasn’t happening,” Stephens said. “His senior year … fourth-and-2 and fourth-and-1, fourth-and-3, you didn’t have to worry about it, he was going to get the first down.”

From good to great

Stephens arrived at Ware County High School prior to Mills’ junior season. The coach said he wanted to challenge Mills to be a better player, which meant doing the little things.