Before they were Huskers: Mills a college linebacker? His HS coach believes he had it in him

Before they got to Lincoln, the 2020 Huskers were slinging passes, accumulating touchdowns, breaking records and winning state titles. This fall, we highlight some Huskers who shined bright under Friday night lights.
Dedrick Mills
Year and position: Senior running back.
Recruiting class: 2019 (junior college transfer).
High school: Ware County (Waycross, Georgia).
Of note: Mills started every game in his high school career and was a two-way player, contributing at running back and linebacker.
Mills the linebacker
Mills was meant to run the ball, and he rushed for 1,211 yards and 22 touchdowns in his final prep season.
But did you know Mills was also a standout linebacker?
He received all-state honors on defense after recording 96 tackles his senior season.
“A lot of colleges were asking, is he a better linebacker? Is he a better running back?” then-Ware County coach Franklin Stephens said. “(I said), ‘When you watch him on the field, what do you like about him?’
“I think he could have been a great college linebacker.”
Mills the running back
Mills, who started collegiately at Georgia Tech, wanted to play running back in college, and several skills stood out to Stephens.
He had great instincts, agility and speed that burst. Stephens remembers the burst.
Stephens said the downhill-running Mills took a big jump between his junior and senior seasons at Ware County.
“I never forget his junior year, we ran power and he gets tackled on fourth-and-2 for about a 1-yard gain whereas his senior year, that wasn’t happening,” Stephens said. “His senior year … fourth-and-2 and fourth-and-1, fourth-and-3, you didn’t have to worry about it, he was going to get the first down.”
From good to great
Stephens arrived at Ware County High School prior to Mills’ junior season. The coach said he wanted to challenge Mills to be a better player, which meant doing the little things.
“Sometimes with kids when they’re very good players at a young age, they’re used to being patted on the back for everything you do, where my thing with him was you’re a very good player but we’re trying to make you great and there’s only one way to do great and that’s to look at the things that we’re not doing well, and improve upon them,” Stephens said.
Stephens called Mills a fierce competitor.
“There’s one thing about him that a lot of guys don’t have now: He has no fear,” the coach said. “There’s a no-fear factor right there for him, running the football, running into people. That word doesn’t exist for him.”
Mills helped lead Ware County to the Georgia state finals his senior year.
