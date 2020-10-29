Before they were Huskers: Jaimes was just a 'tough, nasty, competitive dude' at Texas power Lake Travis

Before they got to Lincoln, the 2020 Huskers were slinging passes, accumulating touchdowns, breaking records and winning state titles. This fall, we highlight some Huskers who shined bright under Friday night lights.
Brenden Jaimes
Year and position: Senior offensive tackle.
Recruiting class: 2017.
High school: Lake Travis (Austin, Texas).
Notable: Jaimes' team won a Class 6A state title in 2016, and the Lake Travis roster included Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer, Arkansas running back Maleek Barkley, former Wisconsin wideout Cade Green and Ohio State wideout Garrett Wilson, who was a sophomore at the time.
An early starter
Lake Travis' football program has developed some notable football players, including Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield.
So to start as a sophomore for the Cavaliers is quite an accomplishment. That's what Jaimes did, working his way atop the depth chart at tackle.
"If somebody starts as a sophomore, especially on the offensive or defensive line, they're pretty dang good," Lake Travis coach Hank Carter said. "He's been a great player for a long time and we knew he was going to be a good one."
Carter recalled watching Jaimes during his Pop Warner days in fourth and fifth grade. By the time he got to high school, Jaimes developed into a big player.
"I think from eighth grade to ninth grade and ninth to 10th he just hit two huge growth spurts," Carter said. "By the time he was a sophomore, he was probably already 6-3, 6-4."
'Tough, nasty, competitive dude'
In addition to size, Jaimes had great feet and was superb in pass protection with the Cavaliers.
"Very athletic guy, obviously long, smart, loves football," Carter said. "He's just a tough, nasty, competitive dude."
That led to many, many mismatches in the trenches.
"Him in pass protection, it was almost not even fair for the guys he was going against because he was so long and his feet were good," Carter said. "It would take you an hour to run around him."
On an elite team
Carter said he thinks the 2016 team maybe had the best offense in school history. The Cavaliers finished 15-1, won a state title and averaged nearly 500 yards of offense per game.
Jaimes, who now stands at 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, was named district offensive lineman of the year as a senior, and his athleticism almost led him to the other side of the ball.
"I wanted to put him at defensive end as a sophomore, but I ended up putting him on the O-line; I'm a defensive guy," Carter said. "I thought I might buy a year with his length and athleticism before he went O-line."
Jaimes stayed on the offensive side, and now he's a mainstay with the Huskers, starting nine games as a freshman. Last week's Ohio State game marked his 34th career start.
— Clark Grell
