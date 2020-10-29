Before they were Huskers: Jaimes was just a 'tough, nasty, competitive dude' at Texas power Lake Travis

Carter recalled watching Jaimes during his Pop Warner days in fourth and fifth grade. By the time he got to high school, Jaimes developed into a big player.

"I think from eighth grade to ninth grade and ninth to 10th he just hit two huge growth spurts," Carter said. "By the time he was a sophomore, he was probably already 6-3, 6-4."

'Tough, nasty, competitive dude'

In addition to size, Jaimes had great feet and was superb in pass protection with the Cavaliers.

"Very athletic guy, obviously long, smart, loves football," Carter said. "He's just a tough, nasty, competitive dude."

That led to many, many mismatches in the trenches.

"Him in pass protection, it was almost not even fair for the guys he was going against because he was so long and his feet were good," Carter said. "It would take you an hour to run around him."

On an elite team

Carter said he thinks the 2016 team maybe had the best offense in school history. The Cavaliers finished 15-1, won a state title and averaged nearly 500 yards of offense per game.