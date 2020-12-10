Before they were Huskers: Honas 'would bring it every time,' impressed high school coaches with physicality as sophomore

Before they got to Lincoln, the 2020 Huskers were slinging passes, accumulating touchdowns, breaking records and winning state titles. This fall, we highlight some Huskers who shined bright under Friday night lights.
Will Honas
Year and position: Senior linebacker.
Recruiting class: 2018 (junior college transfer).
High school: Bishop Carroll (Wichita, Kansas).
Of note: Honas was ranked the nation's top junior college linebacker coming out of Butler Community College in Kansas. He had 96 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions in his final season at Butler.
Playing for a powerhouse
Will Honas played for one of the top Class 5A programs in the state, Bishop Carroll. The program won two state championships, including one during Honas' junior season in 2014.
The 2014 defense, with Honas at inside linebacker, was special.
"Our defense only got scored on once, and that was the state championship game," said Alan Schuckman, who coached Bishop Carroll for 22 seasons.
Senior setback
With a lot of players graduating from the 2014 state title team, Honas was primed to take on a bigger role as a senior, and college programs like Kansas and Kansas State were watching closely.
But an ACL injury in the first game of the season halted Honas' season.
"We had some good players coming back, including him, but defensively we were just decimated with graduation and he was one guy that was going to hold us together," Schuckman said. "Losing him in Game 1 was tough."
Noisemaker with his play
Honas is a quiet guy, but he doesn't play quietly, according to his coach.
And, boy, could Honas hit.
"Will never hit anybody where he went backward," Schuckman said. "When he made contact, it was always going the other direction, and I think that's the thing that sticks out most."
So it shouldn't be surprising to hear Schuckman say that Honas was one of the most physical players he ever coached.
"When he brought it, he would bring it every time," Schuckman said.
Keeping tabs
Schuckman, who also coached Honas' brothers at Bishop Carroll, said he continues to follow Honas, catching his games on television.
He sees many of the same traits he saw when Honas was roaming the prep gridirons, and he sees a player who has a big goal — the NFL.
Honas is having his best season as a Husker. His 42 tackles rank second on the team, and he leads the team in sacks with three.
"He won in high school, he won in junior college, and that was a big reason of going to Nebraska, because he wanted to be part of the change in culture and turn it into a winning program," Schuckman said. "You wouldn't know it, but he takes things pretty personal, and I think he wants to get that thing going in the right direction and leave his mark on Nebraska football."
