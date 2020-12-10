Before they were Huskers: Honas 'would bring it every time,' impressed high school coaches with physicality as sophomore

But an ACL injury in the first game of the season halted Honas' season.

"We had some good players coming back, including him, but defensively we were just decimated with graduation and he was one guy that was going to hold us together," Schuckman said. "Losing him in Game 1 was tough."

Noisemaker with his play

Honas is a quiet guy, but he doesn't play quietly, according to his coach.

And, boy, could Honas hit.

"Will never hit anybody where he went backward," Schuckman said. "When he made contact, it was always going the other direction, and I think that's the thing that sticks out most."

So it shouldn't be surprising to hear Schuckman say that Honas was one of the most physical players he ever coached.

"When he brought it, he would bring it every time," Schuckman said.

Keeping tabs

Schuckman, who also coached Honas' brothers at Bishop Carroll, said he continues to follow Honas, catching his games on television.

He sees many of the same traits he saw when Honas was roaming the prep gridirons, and he sees a player who has a big goal — the NFL.