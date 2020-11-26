Before they were Huskers: Falck showed great glove work as a football and baseball standout in Minnesota

Moving to slot

Falck played quarterback as a high school freshman and was a really good one, according to Diggins.

"We needed a slot person in 10th grade and moved him to slot and let him play there," the coach said.

Falck's sophomore season was cut short by a dislocated knee, but that didn't stop him from blossoming into one of the state's top wide receivers over his final two seasons in Class 6A.

"For Minnesota high school football, he had really good speed and he had the ability to make people miss and had great feet," Diggins said. "He had super hands, too. Wherever the ball was thrown, if it was within reason, he was going to come down with the ball."

One play stands out

Diggins will tell you, it's a dazzling piece of film.

Against rival and top-ranked Totino-Grace, Falck caught a ball on a bubble screen, turned on the jets and helped lift Centennial to an upset during his senior season.

[ Watch Falck's catch against Totino-Grace ]