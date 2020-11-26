Before they were Huskers: Falck showed great glove work as a football and baseball standout in Minnesota

Before they got to Lincoln, the 2020 Huskers were slinging passes, accumulating touchdowns, breaking records and winning state titles. This fall, we highlight some Huskers who shined bright under Friday night lights.
Levi Falck
Year and position: Senior wide receiver.
Recruiting class: 2020 (grad transfer from South Dakota).
High school: Centennial (Circle Pines, Minnesota).
Of note: Falck has caught at least one pass in each of the Huskers' four games this year, including a touchdown against Illinois.
Falck can swing a pretty good stick, too
Levi Falck was a three-year starter in football at Centennial High School in Minnesota, but he was an all-conference baseball player, too. In fact, Falck signed to play baseball at South Dakota State, but a coaching change in the SDSU program, and an urge to stay with football, led Falck to walk on at South Dakota.
Falck hit .510 and stole 25 bases while providing solid defense at shortstop during his senior season.
"We always said if he'd ever take football serious, boy, would he be a player," Centennial football coach Michael Diggins said. "Sure enough, he's turned out to be a great player."
Moving to slot
Falck played quarterback as a high school freshman and was a really good one, according to Diggins.
"We needed a slot person in 10th grade and moved him to slot and let him play there," the coach said.
Falck's sophomore season was cut short by a dislocated knee, but that didn't stop him from blossoming into one of the state's top wide receivers over his final two seasons in Class 6A.
"For Minnesota high school football, he had really good speed and he had the ability to make people miss and had great feet," Diggins said. "He had super hands, too. Wherever the ball was thrown, if it was within reason, he was going to come down with the ball."
One play stands out
Diggins will tell you, it's a dazzling piece of film.
Against rival and top-ranked Totino-Grace, Falck caught a ball on a bubble screen, turned on the jets and helped lift Centennial to an upset during his senior season.
[ Watch Falck's catch against Totino-Grace ]
"It was a bubble, but he took it inside because I remember sitting there going, 'What the hell is he taking it inside for?'" Diggins recalls. "'Get outside.' He broke about three tackles inside, bounced it outside and just outran everybody."
'He's just a good athlete'
A two-sport standout, Falck used his athleticism to pull away from defenders on a football field.
He could have starred in just about anything, Diggins says.
"Levi could have gone out for basketball and been the stud basketball player," he said. "He could have gone out and been the stud hockey player. He's just a good athlete."
Keeping tabs
Diggins said he stays in touch with the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Falck, who transferred to Nebraska during the offseason. He was excited to see Falck haul in his first career touchdown as a Husker last week against Illinois.
Falck is making many proud at Centennial High.
"If you go to our Twitter ... you'll see Levi's name plastered on it, highlights plastered on it," Diggins said. "We make sure our kids know who he is and where he's from."
