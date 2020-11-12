Before they were Huskers: Collin Miller made life difficult for opposing offensive tackles in Indiana

Miller, who weighed about 250 pounds as a prep senior, racked up 110 tackles (68 unassisted), 25 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 23 QB hurries, four caused fumbles and four pass breakups.

So, yeah, offensive tackles had their hands full.

"To me, when he put his hand in the dirt, he didn't have to think a lot," May said. "He just went and I think he was really good at that.

"I've done this for 28 years — I'm retired from coaching now — but he's at the top, one of the top on my list for sure."

Players fed off of him

May raved about Miller's energy.

"He brought kids around him up by just the way he played," May said. "He was high energy and excited and celebrated and just had a good time with his teammates."

Hamilton Southeastern went 8-2 and reached the Class 6A (Indiana's biggest class) sectionals in Miller's senior season.

Early impressions

Miller didn't become a dominant player until later in high school, but May immediately saw a player ready to make an impact.