Beckton on radio: NU tight ends Fidone, Hickman progressing as both seek action in 2022

Despite having the talent and desire needed to be a starter at tight end for Nebraska, it just hasn’t happened on the field yet for Thomas Fidone and Chris Hickman.

Fidone, a four-star recruit from Council Bluffs, Iowa, has been injured for much of his young Husker career, only appearing in one game.

A highly rated prospect from Omaha, Hickman isn’t far off, with five catches in 15 games over three seasons.

In a Wednesday night appearance on “Sports Nightly,” tight ends coach Sean Beckton said both players are progressing well in their injury rehab, and he hopes both can make an impact on the field this fall.

Fidone suffered an ACL tear during Nebraska’s 2021 spring camp and injured his knee again this spring, but the redshirt freshman is determined as ever to finally get his chance.

“He’s in my office almost every single day,” Beckton said. “I know he’s only supposed to be working on certain things, but I catch him sometimes doing things he’s not supposed to do. So I want to make sure he’s following the script of what the doctors are telling him.

“He’s just built that way; he’s one of those guys that wants to be around the team and around the program. He wants to help this football team and it shows.”

Hickman has also battled injuries, and the recent challenge for the Omaha Burke graduate has been his weight. Nebraska’s official roster lists Hickman at 215 pounds, but Beckton said NU staff is working with Hickman to get his weight back up to 220 pounds. If he can do that, then there’s a path to playing time as a pass-catching option.

“With his passion and toughness, he’ll be able to play at that weight and give us some snaps,” Beckton said. “(In) Coach Whipple’s offense, we could use a guy that’s a little undersized, athletic and can get down the field like Chris Hickman can.”

It goes without saying that senior Travis Vokolek will be the starter at tight end. However, Beckton revealed Vokolek was held back from on-field drills in the spring to focus on other aspects of his game. That included the end of his routes and motivating teammates from a leadership role, something that walk-ons AJ Rollins and Luke Lindenmeyer have taken to heart.

Both players have impressed Beckton, who has seen Rollins put on more than 10 pounds since a standout performance in the Spring Game. Chancellor Brewington is also back for his senior season after making an impact as a blocking tight end a year ago, and Beckton said Brewington had a great offseason after missing most of the spring.

The final piece to the puzzle in Nebraska’s tight end room is redshirt freshman Nate Boerkircher. Beckton said the Aurora native caught Whipple’s eye from day one, so much so that the incoming coach thought Boerkircher was a scholarship tight end.

That may come in time if Boerkircher continues showing the skills that led Beckton and head coach Scott Frost to redshirt him after he appeared in three games last fall.