Beckton on radio: Fidone to suit up against Purdue and may play 'if opportunity presents itself'

Fidone, a graduate of Lewis Central High School, was rated as the No. 1 tight end in the 2021 class by both Rivals and 247Sports.

Other nuggets from Beckton:

* He said high school coaches to whom he's spoken say they see a Nebraska team that plays hard. "Obviously, we have to clean up a couple things and make plays more consistently," Beckton said.

* The coach said James Carnie, a true freshman from Norris High School, possesses excellent speed but has to get his strength levels up. "Early on, I didn't feel he was working hard enough in the weight room. But I'm really happy where he is. I've seen the light go on for him in the last three weeks."

* Redshirt freshman tight end Chris Hickman, listed third on the depth chart behind Allen and Vokolek, hasn't played in three of the past four games as he's battled knee and shoulder injuries. Beckton added that Nebraska is trying to "beef up" Hickman's physique. Listed at 6-5 and 215 pounds, Hickman has played both receiver and tight end in college. He caught three passes Sept. 11 at Buffalo but hasn't recorded one since.

