Beckton on radio: Fidone to suit up against Purdue and may play 'if opportunity presents itself'
HUSKER FOOTBALL

Nebraska football practice, 4.17

Freshman tight end Thomas Fidone is participating in practice as he continues his recovery from a knee injury, NU offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said Tuesday.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska freshman tight end Thomas Fidone's recovery from a torn ACL suffered in the spring evidently has progressed well.

The crown jewel of the Huskers' 2021 recruiting class, Fidone will dress this weekend against Purdue, NU tight ends coach Sean Beckton said Thursday on the "Sports Nightly" radio program.

Beckton said Fidone, a 6-foot-6, 235-pound native of Council Bluffs, Iowa, has been practicing for the last two weeks.

If the opportunity presents itself Saturday, Fidone just might get to play, said Beckton, who oversees a position group led by junior standouts Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek. 

Fidone's injury occurred in late April during the 12th of 15 spring practices.

Beckton reiterated Thursday what he said late last month: Fidone will be vailable for no more than four games this fall in order to preserve his redshirt.

Nebraska (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) has four regular-season games remaining but remains in contention for a bowl berth.

Beckton says Fidone has worked extremely hard to put himself in position to contribute. 

"He's one of the hardest-working individuals I've been around as a coach," said Beckton, adding, "This week has been good for him. I'm really pleased with his progression." 

Fidone, a graduate of Lewis Central High School, was rated as the No. 1 tight end in the 2021 class by both Rivals and 247Sports. 

Parker Gabriel highlights the four most interesting things from Scott Frost's post-practice presser on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.

Other nuggets from Beckton: 

* He said high school coaches to whom he's spoken say they see a Nebraska team that plays hard. "Obviously, we have to clean up a couple things and make plays more consistently," Beckton said.

* The coach said James Carnie, a true freshman from Norris High School, possesses excellent speed but has to get his strength levels up. "Early on, I didn't feel he was working hard enough in the weight room. But I'm really happy where he is. I've seen the light go on for him in the last three weeks." 

* Redshirt freshman tight end Chris Hickman, listed third on the depth chart behind Allen and Vokolek, hasn't played in three of the past four games as he's battled knee and shoulder injuries. Beckton added that Nebraska is trying to "beef up" Hickman's physique. Listed at 6-5 and 215 pounds, Hickman has played both receiver and tight end in college. He caught three passes Sept. 11 at Buffalo but hasn't recorded one since.

Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost speaks after practice on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
