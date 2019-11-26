Badgers, Gophers strong in power rankings, matchup Saturday for West Division title

Not many teams in the Big Ten are playing better than Michigan right now. The Wolverines got a stiff test from a good Indiana team, but pulled away in the second half and won comfortably. Now, attention turns to The Game. Can Jim Harbaugh get that first win against the Buckeyes? It seems like an awful lot to ask, though UM’s been really good over the course of a four-game winning streak. The only reason the Wolverines don’t move up in these rankings is because they can’t win the East and they lost heads up to both PSU and UW.