Badgers, Gophers strong in power rankings, matchup Saturday for West Division title

1. OHIO STATE (11-0, 8-0)
Previous: 1. Last week: W 28-17 vs. Penn State.
The Buckeyes cleared another big hurdle in their quest for a spot in the College Football Playoff with a comfortable, if not beautiful, win against Penn State in Columbus. When you’re nit-picking wins against teams in the top 10, you know you’re in good shape. A win Saturday at Michigan and then in Indianapolis is all that stands between Ryan Day’s team and a date in the national semifinals. And the top seed is still within reach.
2. MINNESOTA (10-1, 7-1)
Previous: 2. Last week: W 38-22 at Northwestern.
The Golden Gophers kept it rolling against overmatched Northwestern and now are set to host Wisconsin on Saturday in a head’s-up game for the West Division championship. It’s been a remarkable run for P.J. Fleck’s team, even with the loss to Iowa this month. The Gophers hammered Wisconsin in Madison last fall to end a 14-year drought without Paul Bunyan’s Axe. The winner this year can take the trophy right on down to Lucas Oil Stadium if it wants. ESPN’s "College Gameday" will be on hand. Another marquee week in Minneapolis.
3. WISCONSIN (9-2, 6-2)
Previous: 4. Last week: W 45-24 vs. Purdue.
The Badgers didn’t play great — they haven’t in a few weeks now — but got past Purdue to set up the big one on Saturday: A square-off in Minneapolis for a trip to Indianapolis. Jonathan Taylor rushed for 220 yards for his second straight 200-plus outing. Paul Chryst’s team has been a little too turnover prone recently, including four against Purdue, and has leaked a little oil defensively after that brilliant first half of the season. There should be no trouble getting ready for a rivalry game for a division title. Defending Minnesota’s dynamite receiving corps with a young secondary? Now that will be a tall task.
4. PENN STATE (9-2, 6-2)
Previous: 3. Last week: L 28-17 at Ohio State.
The Nittany Lions became the first team to push the Buckeyes into the fourth quarter and still the game never really felt in doubt. This result would have been a lot more interesting had PSU entered the week unbeaten, but it’s still hard to diminish the work James Franklin and company have done this fall. It’s not going to result in a Big Ten title or a playoff appearance, but depending on how the West shakes out, the Nittany Lions could still be in play for a Rose Bowl berth.
5. MICHIGAN (9-2, 6-2)
Previous: 5. Last week: W 39-14 at Indiana.
Not many teams in the Big Ten are playing better than Michigan right now. The Wolverines got a stiff test from a good Indiana team, but pulled away in the second half and won comfortably. Now, attention turns to The Game. Can Jim Harbaugh get that first win against the Buckeyes? It seems like an awful lot to ask, though UM’s been really good over the course of a four-game winning streak. The only reason the Wolverines don’t move up in these rankings is because they can’t win the East and they lost heads up to both PSU and UW.
6. IOWA (8-3, 5-3)
Previous: 7. Last week: W 19-10 vs. Illinois.
The Hawkeyes haven’t done a whole lot the past couple of weeks offensively — really, they’ve scored more than 26 once since Week 3 -- but they’ve mostly done enough. It’s been another solid year for Kirk Ferentz and company, but they just didn’t quite have enough to get in good position for the division. Now, they’ll turn their attention to a Black Friday contest at Nebraska. Iowa can keep the Cornhuskers out of a bowl game with a win in a matchup they’ve dominated recently, winning the past four.
7. INDIANA (7-4, 4-4)
Previous: 6. Last week: L 39-14 vs. Michigan.
You have free articles remaining.
The Hoosiers gave it a run against the Wolverines, but didn’t have enough gas in the tank. For Tom Allen’s team, though, a win against Purdue for the Old Oaken Bucket on Saturday and an eight-win season would look mighty fine overall. It’s a group that has good skill talent and some really nice, young pieces.
8. ILLINOIS (6-5, 4-4)
Previous: 8. Last week: L 19-10 at Iowa.
The Illini dropped a close one against Iowa, but are clearly a much-improved outfit. They’ll have a shot at a seven-win season against Northwestern this weekend. Who would have thought that?
9. MICHIGAN STATE (5-6, 3-5)
Previous: 10. Last week: W 27-0 at Rutgers.
The Spartans took care of business against Rutgers and now have to beat Maryland to punch a ticket to the postseason. It’s been an ugly fall all around for Mark Dantonio and company, and there will be plenty of questions this offseason. For now, though, MSU will try to close on a strong note.
10. NEBRASKA (5-6, 3-5)
Previous: 11. Last week: W 54-7 at Maryland.
The Huskers kept their postseason hopes alive by trouncing the Terps in the program’s first trip to Maryland. NU hadn’t defeated a conference opponent by 47 or more since a 59-0 shutout of Baylor in 2000. And Scott Frost’s team did it without two of its three leading receivers available. NU’s task is simple: Beat Iowa for the first time in five tries and it goes to a bowl game. Simple, but not easy.
11. PURDUE (4-7, 3-5)
Previous: 9. Last week: L 45-24 at Wisconsin.
The Boilermakers led Wisconsin late in the first half and hung around for a while, but ultimately saw their two-game surge — and unlikely shot at winning out for a bowl bid — come to an end. Jeff Brohm has some young pieces to work with, but is going to need improvement on defense and continued development from the players around his young receivers in 2020. A healthy Rondale Moore won’t hurt matters, either. Purdue closes Saturday against Indiana.
12. MARYLAND (3-8, 1-7)
Previous: 12. Last week: L 54-7 vs. Nebraska.
The Terrapins were out of it early against the Huskers, trailing 34-0 at the break and looking like a team that had, at best, a middling interest in a Senior Day afternoon that followed a bye week. Maryland finished with 57 passing yards or 2.7 per attempt. Ouch. Mike Locksley’s first season comes to a close Saturday against Michigan State.
13. NORTHWESTERN (2-9, 0-8)
Previous: 13. Last week: L 38-22 vs. Minnesota.
Most expected the Wildcats to take a step back after an 8-1 season in 2018 in which they won the West by three games. But entering the season finale still in search of a Big Ten win? Yikes. Pat Fitzgerald and company have had a miserable season. It’s almost over. Last chance for a win is Saturday against Illinois.
14. RUTGERS (2-9, 0-8)
Previous: 14. Last week: L 27-0 vs. Michigan State.
The Scarlet Knights didn’t get on the board against MSU and now would have to beat Penn State to avoid a third 0-9 season in the past four in Big Ten play. This one has been, perhaps by a long shot, Rutgers’ least competitive. At some point, does it become a problem for the conference? Let’s see who the school hires as its head coach.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.