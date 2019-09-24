1. OHIO STATE (4-0, 1-0)
Previous: 1. Last week: W 76-5 vs. Miami (Ohio).
The Buckeyes gave up the game’s first five points and … oh, who are we kidding? Justin Fields racked up six touchdowns (four passing) in the second quarter alone and OSU continued its dominant start to the season. Ryan Day’s team has weapons galore on offense and its defense is playing much better than a year ago. The Buckeyes next travel to Lincoln to take on Nebraska under the lights at Memorial Stadium. At the least, it should be OSU’s stiffest test yet.
2. WISCONSIN (3-0, 1-0)
Previous: 3. Last week: W 35-14 vs. Michigan.
The Badgers made one of the loudest statements of the Big Ten season so far, dominating Michigan at Camp Randall. UW scored the game’s first 35 points and ran its season-opening scoreless streak into the fourth quarter. Paul Chryst’s team rushed for 359 and five touchdowns, including 23 carries for 202 yards for star junior Jonathan Taylor. The Badgers play three straight weeks at home against Northwestern, Kent State and Michigan State. Look out.
3. PENN STATE (3-0)
Previous: 4. Last week: No game.
The Nittany Lions move up a spot in these rankings while idle and open Big Ten play with one of the most intriguing conference games of this week at Maryland.
4. IOWA (3-0, 1-0)
Previous: 5. Last week: No game.
Iowa is off to a strong start and early on looks like Wisconsin’s strongest challenger in the West. The Hawkeyes round out nonconference play with Middle Tennessee State this weekend, then travel to Michigan on Oct. 5.
5. MICHIGAN STATE (3-1, 1-0)
Previous: 7. Last week: W 31-10 at Northwestern.
The Spartans bounced back from a tough loss at home against Arizona State last week and thumped Northwestern on the road to open Big Ten play. The defense is going to be there. The offense is the big question mark. On this afternoon, it was plenty good, even after a fresh round of off-the-field distractions. The Spartans host Indiana this week.
6. MICHIGAN (2-1, 0-1)
Previous: 2. Last week: L 35-14 at Wisconsin.
All of that College Football Playoff talk before the season? That’s not coming back for Jim Harbaugh’s team, which came off a bye week and got bullied by Wisconsin on the road. The Wolverines had the ball run right down their throats and couldn’t get its disjointed, turnover-prone offense into any sort of rhythm until the game was well in hand. What’s the rest of the fall going to look like for Michigan? They’ll try to get back on track this weekend against Rutgers.
7. MARYLAND (2-1)
Previous: 6. Last week: No game.
The Terps started fast this season with a pair of impressive wins before a dud against Temple. Now Mike Locksley’s team comes off a bye week and hosts Penn State. It’s a critical early test in the East that will help determine whether Maryland is going to push the top four teams.
8. MINNESOTA (3-0)
Previous: 8. Last week: No game.
The Gophers got through the nonconference slate undefeated, but just barely. Now they’ve had a week off to make adjustments as Big Ten play arrives. P.J. Fleck’s team heads to Purdue for an interesting West matchup. Every game within the division will help sort out a pecking order, but this feels like two teams that could each really use a good start.
9. NEBRASKA (3-1, 1-0)
Previous: 9. Last week: W 42-38 at Illinois.
The Huskers somehow, someway got out of Champaign with a win. Adrian Martinez set a new personal benchmark with 445 yards of offense, and the defense played well when it wasn’t put in bad spots following turnovers. Still, there’s much to clean up with Ohio State coming to town this weekend. ESPN’s "College GameDay" will be on site, too. Can NU rise to the moment?
10. NORTHWESTERN (1-2, 0-1)
Previous: 10. Last week: L 31-10 vs. Michigan State.
Northwestern was listless on offense again against a tough MSU outfit. Pat Fitzgerald’s team scored 30 against UNLV last week but otherwise has put up seven and 10 in losses to Stanford and the Spartans, respectively. It doesn’t get easier this weekend when the defending West Division champs travel to Madison to take on Wisconsin.
11. PURDUE (1-2)
Previous: 11. Last week: No game.
The Boilermakers are off to a disappointing start but have a chance to get league play off to a positive start with Minnesota coming to town this weekend. Perhaps the bye week helped get quarterback Elijah Sindelar closer to returning. Last we saw him, he threw for 509 yards. Without him, TCU bottled up Purdue before the bye week.
12. INDIANA (3-1, 0-1)
Previous: 12. Last week: W 38-3 vs. UConn.
The Hoosiers closed out their nonconference schedule with a lopsided win over the Huskies and now prepare for life as an also-ran in the East. IU goes to Michigan State to deal with the Spartan defense this weekend before a bye week.
13. ILLINOIS (2-2, 0-1)
Previous: 13. Last week: L 42-38 vs. Nebraska.
The Illini led Nebraska by two scores as late as the third quarter, but surrendered 690 total yards, were outgained by nearly 400 and wilted late as the Huskers racked up 98 plays. Reggie Corbin looked healthy and fast, but Illinois is going to need more than that going forward. Lovie Smith’s team has a bye week and then a stretch that includes a trip to Minnesota before Michigan and Wisconsin at home.
14. RUTGERS (1-2, 0-1)
Previous: 14. Last week: L 30-16 vs. Boston College.
The Scarlet Knights dropped their second nonconference outing of the fall, making the quest to bowl eligibility a long shot for Chris Ash’s group. It’s shaping up to be another long fall in the Big Ten East for Rutgers, which visits a mad Michigan group this weekend.