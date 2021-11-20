Badgers, Allen leave bitter taste for Blackshirts — '252 yards rushing is not something that we're OK with'

Allen scored three times, including a 71-yard touchdown run on a third-and-1 play where once he got past the line of scrimmage, he was gone. The freshman has now rushed for 100 yards or more in seven straight games.

He's a good back, obviously, NU senior defensive lineman Ben Stille said, but it also goes back to what Wisconsin does best.

"Their scheme is really, really good," Stille said. "I can’t emphasize that enough. Their scheme is tough. We don’t see that scheme a lot, so it’s tough for us to get prepared for that. Obviously, we’ve got to improve, we’re getting the same look next week (against Iowa).

"Their whole offense is predicated on you not being in your gap, guys being out of their gap, miss-fitting. It’s the scheme they run and it’s a really good scheme."

Nebraska gave up a season-high 252 rushing yards to the Badgers, who averaged 8.1 yards per attempt, a number that was inflated by Allen's two big runs.

Coming into Saturday, NU had allowed just three running plays of 31 yards or more. Allen busted loose for two against a banged-up Husker defense that was without Deontai Williams, JoJo Domann and Damion Daniels, who left in the first half.