Austin on the radio: Senior LT Jaimes can be 'one of the best in the country'

The Huskers return all five starters from 2019, though the lineup may well shuffle. Austin said the plan remains to have senior Matt Farniok continue to cross-train but focus at right guard, while redshirt freshman Bryce Benhart and sixth-year senior Christian Gaylord will focus at right tackle.

The left guard job will be a hot competition, but Austin counted several players — including last year's starting guard pair of Trent Hixson and Boe Wilson — as players Nebraska would definitely count on in 2020. Wilson, according to the coach, played at a high level in 2018, "and looking at that film, we attributed his production as a player to him being healthy." In 2019, Austin said, Wilson was not, and his play suffered for it. The plan in 2020 is to "take care of" Wilson and rotate more often given the depth NU believes it has.

Even in talking about the backups, though, the conversation looped back around to Jaimes. Consider what Austin said when he talked about presumptive No. 2 left tackle and redshirt freshman Brant Banks.

"Brant is a guy that going to compete at the left tackle spot and certainly, he's learning from a guy that, in my opinion, should be one of the better tackles, if not the best tackle, in the country.

"That he'll be behind Brenden is an awesome deal."