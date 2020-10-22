Austin on the radio: Benhart locked in at RT; freshman Corcoran will 'play this year'

"He’s doing a pretty dang good job," Austin said. "He’s been turning heads ever since he’s been here. Not just on the field, but just his maturity off the field."

Other backups at the tackle position include redshirt freshman Brant Banks, senior Christian Gaylord and junior Matt Sichterman.

* It's clear Austin and NU like what they're getting out of senior captain Matt Farniok after moving him from right tackle to right guard.

"We wanted to move him before now, but we just didn’t have the depth to do it," Austin said. "He’s done a good job down there, has continually gotten better."

Even better than that: Farniok now plays squarely between a sophomore center in Cam Jurgens and Farniok to his right. That wisdom and experience between a couple of young players, Austin thinks, will pay off on a snap-to-snap basis.

"He’s a guy that puts a lot of comfort and confidence in Bryce Benhart, the guy who plays next to him at right tackle," Austin said. "And Cam loves having him there."

* Senior Boe Wilson is Nebraska's starting left guard, but Austin said NU will "take care of" the veteran after he battled injuries through much of 2019 and saw his overall play slip because of it.