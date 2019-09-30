Nebraska added to its walk-on class on Monday night.
Aurora standout Nate Boerkircher gave his verbal pledge to the Huskers, announcing his decision to attend Nebraska via Twitter.
‼️Extremely blessed to commit to the University of Nebraska and join its walk-on tradition‼️ Thanks to everyone who got me to this point! #Homegrown 🌾 #GBR 🌽 pic.twitter.com/0Zo4pXuS7j— Nate Boerkircher (@Boerkirchern87) October 1, 2019
Boerkircher is listed at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds and plays both tight end and linebacker. According to MaxPreps, he has 88 receiving yards this fall for Aurora.
Boerkircher's older brother Ian was at one point a walk-on tight end at NU.
He has been on Nebraska's radar for some time and this summer attended the Huskers' Friday Night Lights Camp in June and also Nebraska's summer-ending recruiting barbecue.
Boerkircher is the third known walk-on pledge for the Huskers in the 2020 class, joining Norris' Ashton Hausmann and Lincoln Southeast offensive lineman Xavier Trevino.
This story will be updated.
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Ashton Hausmann
|RB
|Norris
|Xavier Trevino
|OL
|Lincoln (Southeast)
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE/OLB
|Aurora