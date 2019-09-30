Nate Boerkircher has always wanted to play for the Huskers, so when the opportunity finally arrived on Saturday, he didn't waste any time.
The Aurora standout wondered for years if he'd get the chance to play for Nebraska and was enjoying the latest of countless unofficial visits to Lincoln when he was approached by Kenny Wilhite, NU's director of high school relations and the man who oversees much of the walk-on recruiting process.
‼️Extremely blessed to commit to the University of Nebraska and join its walk-on tradition‼️ Thanks to everyone who got me to this point! #Homegrown 🌾 #GBR 🌽 pic.twitter.com/0Zo4pXuS7j— Nate Boerkircher (@Boerkirchern87) October 1, 2019
"Coach Wilhite walked up to me and asked how it would feel if I got (a walk-on offer)," the 6-foot-6, 220-pound tight end/outside linebacker told the Journal Star. "I said it would be an awesome opportunity, and he said, 'Well, we'd like to offer you one.'"
Boerkircher's older brother Ian is a walk-on offensive lineman with the Huskers.
You have free articles remaining.
Nate Boerkircher has been on Nebraska's radar for some time and this summer attended the Huskers' Friday Night Lights Camp in June and summer-ending recruiting barbecue in June.
"It felt like home and it's always been a dream of mine," Boerkircher said. "Then it helps that my brother plays there, of course. There were just a lot of factors that went into deciding. The coaches are amazing and I felt a connection to them."
Boerkircher is the third known walk-on pledge for the Huskers in the 2020 class, joining Norris' Ashton Hausmann and Lincoln Southeast offensive lineman Xavier Trevino.
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Ashton Hausmann
|RB/S
|Norris
|Xavier Trevino
|OL
|Lincoln (Southeast)
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE/OLB
|Aurora