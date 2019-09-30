{{featured_button_text}}

Nate Boerkircher has always wanted to play for the Huskers, so when the opportunity finally arrived on Saturday, he didn't waste any time.

The Aurora standout wondered for years if he'd get the chance to play for Nebraska and was enjoying the latest of countless unofficial visits to Lincoln when he was approached by Kenny Wilhite, NU's director of high school relations and the man who oversees much of the walk-on recruiting process. 

"Coach Wilhite walked up to me and asked how it would feel if I got (a walk-on offer)," the 6-foot-6, 220-pound tight end/outside linebacker told the Journal Star. "I said it would be an awesome opportunity, and he said, 'Well, we'd like to offer you one.'" 

Boerkircher's older brother Ian is a walk-on offensive lineman with the Huskers. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Nate Boerkircher has been on Nebraska's radar for some time and this summer attended the Huskers' Friday Night Lights Camp in June and summer-ending recruiting barbecue in June.

"It felt like home and it's always been a dream of mine," Boerkircher said. "Then it helps that my brother plays there, of course. There were just a lot of factors that went into deciding. The coaches are amazing and I felt a connection to them." 

Boerkircher is the third known walk-on pledge for the Huskers in the 2020 class, joining Norris' Ashton Hausmann and Lincoln Southeast offensive lineman Xavier Trevino. 

Name Position Hometown (School)
Ashton Hausmann RB/S Norris
Xavier Trevino OL Lincoln (Southeast)
Nate Boerkircher TE/OLB Aurora

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports writer

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Load comments