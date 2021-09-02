At a 'tipping point,' Nebraska's sellout streak walks a tenuous line

It won't be the last, either. No other games this year have sold out yet. It will be a grind some weeks to get it done. Nebraska had three days to exhale, Alberts said after Fordham became a sellout, before the work starts again.

"Fans are what make Nebraska football, Nebraska football. That’s just the truth. I can’t tell you that maintaining the sellout streak is not an overwhelming effort, but it’s an area of focus for all of our staff," NU athletic director Trev Alberts to the Journal Star this week. "I’ve said it publicly and I’ll say it again, I’m not sure the University of Nebraska has much more of a differentiator between our peers and ourselves other than our fan base. That’s what separates us.

"So my focus and our focus will always be, as best we reasonably can, to ensure that our fans have a good experience, and we’re responsive and receptive to that experience and that we look for opportunities to engage more people who aren’t having an opportunity to be a fan."

Fan opinion on whether the streak should continue seems to be split. The 89,000 or so who will fill Memorial Stadium Saturday certainly think one way. But a not insignificant portion of the fan base wouldn't be sad to see the run stop. Whether that number grows depends on a lot of factors, not the least of which is the team so many show up every fall Saturday to watch.