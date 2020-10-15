Ascending leaders Robinson, Warner take the reins in Husker WR room

“I think I was kind of thrust into that role, but I think it’s more of a natural role, because with a leader, you also have to be a teacher,” Warner said. “With me knowing the offense and being able to teach these guys, they look to me as a leader already.”

The old “coach on the field” cliché is a worn trope in sports, but Warner does literally sound like a coach when he talks about blocking technique and being proud of NU’s younger, inexperienced receivers. He wants to be a coach when his playing days are done. He’s not afraid to say he thinks he’ll be a good one.

Right now, though, the Huskers need Warner to be a player, too. Not a game-breaker, necessarily — not that they’d argue with big plays — but a steady hand who makes the plays he’s supposed to make, blocks the guys he’s supposed to block and continues doing what he’s been complimented for this fall: being available.

“The best thing he’s done is he’s been out there the entire time,” head coach Scott Frost said Tuesday. “I don’t think he’s missed any time. If you’re going to play, you’ve got to be on the field and he’s been out there the entire time.”