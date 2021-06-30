As NIL era arrives, NU plans 'aggressive' approach amid a sea of unknowns

“We’re hopeful that we can work directly with our student-athletes,” Klassy said. “We feel strongly that we as an institution can help them vet deals and vet any marketing agents that may be out there, because we want to make sure they’re not being taken advantage of and that they get fair market value for any of their deals. As we speak right now, having institutional involvement is part of it.”

Those rules could change, of course. They could change with the DI Council approval, they could change with updated state or federal legislation, and they could change for other, reasons, too. In the meantime, Nebraska plans to be aggressive.

“Quite honestly, we’re still formulating our policy, because the NCAA put out some guidelines earlier in the week, but it still has to be voted on by the Division I council (on Wednesday afternoon),” Klassy said. “So, our work on our policy is really fluid. …